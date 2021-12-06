ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Liberty, head coach Walt Hopkins part ways after 2 seasons

By Jason Owens
AOL Corp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Liberty announced on Monday that it has initiated a coaching search after parting ways with head coach Walt Hopkins. Hopkins coached the Liberty for two seasons, compiling...

www.aol.com

CBS Philly

Temple Fires Rod Carey As Head Football Coach After 3 Seasons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple fired head football coach Rod Carey on Monday, Athletic Director Arthur Johnson announced.  “It’s never an easy decision to replace a head coach,” Johnson said in a release. “The past two seasons have not been easy with the challenges of the pandemic. I want to thank Rod for staying committed to our student-athletes and wish him and his family well in their next chapter.” Carey, who came from Northern Illinois, finished his three years at Temple with a 12-20 record, including a 3-9 finish in 2021. He was hired as the team’s head coach in January of 2019 after Manny Diaz, who was supposed to replace Geoff Collins, darted for the University of Miami after 18 days at Temple.  Assistant coach Thad Ward has been named the football team’s interim head coach, according to a release.
TEMPLE, PA
Sheridan Press

Scheib, Hawks part ways; Bailey elevated to interim head coach

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks have a new head coach. The team and Andy Scheib agreed to mutually part ways after two and a half seasons earlier this week. Assistant Chad Bailey replaces Scheib as the head coach on an interim basis. “At this point, we’ve talked a bit, and...
SHERIDAN, WY
State
New York State
bossierpress.com

College football: Tech, Head Coach Skip Holtz part ways

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood announced today that Bulldog head football coach Skip Holtz will coach his final game on the Bulldog sideline this Saturday at Rice. “Skip and I talked and agreed it was time for a change for both parties,” said Wood....
RUSTON, LA
CBS Sports

Duke, long-time coach David Cutcliffe agree to part ways after third straight losing season

After a 14-year run that included six bowl appearances, Duke and head football coach David Cutcliffe have mutually agreed to separate, according to an announcement from the university. The Blue Devils finished the 2021 season with a 3-9 record that ended with a 47-10 loss to Miami on Saturday. It marks the program's third straight losing season under Cutcliffe, 67, who finishes his tenure with a 77-97 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hngnews.com

Deerfield wrestling gets new season under way with Marcus Novak as head coach

Head coach Marcus Novak has his work cut out for him in his first year as Demons head coach, as he looks to rebuild the Deerfield wrestling program. “I was approached by several people in the school to judge my interest in rebuilding the wrestling program and knew my son would eventually be a part of the program, so I jumped on board,” said Novak.
DEERFIELD, WI
The Review

Rocco out as Delaware head coach after disappointing 5-6 season

Delaware football head coach Danny Rocco was fired by the university early Monday morning, according to The News Journal’s Kevin Tresolini. Rocco was also prepared to meet with Chrissi Rawak, director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Services at the university, according to Tresolini. The firing comes off of a 5-6...
DELAWARE STATE
GiantsCountry

Giants, Dave Gettleman to Part Ways After Season (Report)

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com, North Jersey Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC. With a current 18-40 record in nearly four seasons as general manager and a still unresolved offensive line, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is not expected to be back next year, according to an NFL Network report. Gettleman, 71 years...
NFL
Daily Trojan

Women’s soccer head coach Keidane McAlpine leaves position after eight seasons

Following a year where USC went on a historical unbeaten run during the regular season, women’s soccer Head Coach Keidane McAlpine will become the new head coach at Georgia after leading the Trojans for eight seasons, according to a media release Tuesday. “We are so grateful for Keidane’s service and...
SOCCER
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
acuoptimist.com

ACU to part ways with head volleyball coach Angela Mooney

ACU parted ways with head volleyball coach Angela Mooney Monday afternoon via a press release from ACU athletics. Mooney was named the ninth head volleyball coach in ACU history in 2017. In those past five seasons, her teams have managed a 49-76 record and four conference tournament appearances. This past...
SPORTS
cbs7.com

Sul Ross head football coach resigns after eight seasons

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - In a team meeting on Monday afternoon, head football coach John Pearce announced his resignation after eight seasons. ”I’m very thankful for the last eight years and I know I am leaving the program in a better place,” said Pearce. “I’m looking forward to my next chapter.”
ALPINE, TX
mymcmedia.org

Basketball Head Coach Mark Turgeon, Maryland Part Ways

Mark Turgeon is no longer the head coach at the University of Maryland. In a stunning turn of events Friday afternoon, the school announced that the two sides had agreed to part ways. Turgeon was coaching in his 11th season at Maryland. He succeeded Hall of Fame head coach Gary...
MARYLAND STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Miami parts ways with head coach Manny Diaz

The coaching carousel never stops turning in the college football world. This season it seems as if we will never get off the ride, and the carousel will spin faster and faster until someone is left without a spot. There have been rumors that Manny Diaz was going to be...
MIAMI, FL
KEYT

Mercury part ways with coach Brondello after finals run

PHOENIX (AP) — Sandy Brondello is out as the Phoenix Mercury’s coach after leading the team to the WNBA Finals in her eighth season. The Mercury announced that the team and Brondello mutually agreed to part ways and her contract will not be renewed. Her contract expired after the 2021 season. Brondello led the Mercury to the 2014 WNBA title and to the finals last season, where they lost 3-1 to the Chicago Sky. Brondello was the 2014 WNBA coach of the year and served as the team’s vice president of player personnel.
NBA
uwosh.edu

UWO’s Cerroni retires after 15 seasons as Titans head football coach

Pat Cerroni, who spearheaded a program revival by winning more games, capturing more conference championships and earning more national postseason appearances than any football coach in University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh history, announced his retirement Nov. 29, after leading the Titans for 15 seasons. Cerroni, just the sixth head football coach UW-Oshkosh...
OSHKOSH, WI
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football program parts with head coach after just 3 months

College football programs can demonstrate a quick trigger, but Division II Lock Haven in Pennsylvania has taken it to a new level. On Thursday, the university announced that it had parted ways with head coach John Kelling. Lock Haven won Kelling’s debut, 20-0, over Lincoln on Sept. 4. However, it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Bronco Mendenhall to step down as Virginia head coach after six seasons

Broncos Mendenhall will coach the Virginia Cavaliers in their upcoming bowl game appearance, but that will be his last with the team, he announced Thursday. "I would love to say there's been this buildup and a long amount of epiphanies and thought, but clearly this week there was a sense of clarity to me that I needed to step back from college football and reassess, renew, reframe and reinvent — with my wife as a partner — our future and the next chapter of our lives," Mendenhall said, via ESPN. "I was requested to stay by our athletic director. I was requested to stay by our president. It's my decision only."
VIRGINIA STATE

