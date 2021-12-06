Liberty, head coach Walt Hopkins part ways after 2 seasons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple fired head football coach Rod Carey on Monday, Athletic Director Arthur Johnson announced. “It’s never an easy decision to replace a head coach,” Johnson said in a release. “The past two seasons have not been easy with the challenges of the pandemic. I want to thank Rod for staying committed to our student-athletes and wish him and his family well in their next chapter.” Carey, who came from Northern Illinois, finished his three years at Temple with a 12-20 record, including a 3-9 finish in 2021. He was hired as the team’s head coach in January of 2019 after Manny Diaz, who was supposed to replace Geoff Collins, darted for the University of Miami after 18 days at Temple. Assistant coach Thad Ward has been named the football team’s interim head coach, according to a release.

TEMPLE, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO