Sieg was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, according to Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston. Sieg is a key piece on special teams for the Raiders, and his absence would be greatly felt in the event that he gets ruled out of any games. Right now, his availability for Sunday's game against Washington should be in question and the subsequent days will be key to determining whether he can play or not.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO