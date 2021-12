The Montana Democrat said without consequential action there will be "a lot of hungry people in this world." What happened: Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), one of his party's most centrist members, made an intensely personal case for ambitious climate action in the Democrats' social spending package. He said this summer's drought led to the worst year on his farm since they began farming in the 1970s and that he "longed" for the day when his tractor could be powered off a battery, instead of diesel fuel.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO