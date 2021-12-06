Buccaneers' Devin White: Racks up 10 tackles

There was good news and bad news for the Buccaneers on Thanksgiving Day as the team conducted a full practice for the first time this week. Inside linebacker Devin White, who had been a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through was back at practice in a limited capacity. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was also upgrade to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Alternatively, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was downgraded to a non-participant after practicing fully on Wednesday. That likely doesn't mean much for Pierre-Paul's status, though. He's been working through a torn rotator cuff but hasn't missed a game since Weeks Three and Four.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the game will feature one of the best examples of a strength-on-strength battle in the entire NFL. The Colts' offense features the NFL's leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, but the Buccaneers counter with the league's top-ranked rush defense, which is looking to give up the fewest rushing yards for the third straight year.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived the Indianapolis Colts Sunday 38-31 to improve to 8-3 on the season. The win kept the Buccaneers with a firm hold of the division lead heading into week 13. In a game with a lot of great plays on both sides of the ball, it...
Barrett compiled eight tackles (five solo), including two sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble. It was a stellar all-around IDP performance by Barrett, who was much more active on the tackling front than usual...
The Buccaneers' win on Monday Night Football over the Giants apparently didn't come without a bit of a cost. Tampa Bay listed 11 players on their first injury report of Week 12, which is, as a result of the Monday game, a short week as they get set to play the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Suh was credited with two tackles, including a sack, in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. The ageless defensive tackle was able to bring down Carson Wentz for his third sack in the last four games. Suh's atypically sparse amount of tackles this season are mostly keeping him off the fantasy radar, but if he continues to get to the quarterback at the current clip, he could certainly enjoy a rise in value.
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea will need a trip to the dentist's office soon. He better hope the appointment isn't during football practice – and an excusatory note may not cut it. On Sunday, Vea lost a tooth in the first half. His helmet slid up and Indianapolis...
Now that Week 13 is officially in the books, ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its odds for each potential Super Bowl matchup. As of now, the most likely Super Bowl matchup involves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. The thought of Tom Brady taking on Bill Belichick...
We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
