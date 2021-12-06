ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Devin White: Racks up 10 tackles

 1 day ago

White had 10 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 30-17 win over the Falcons....

buccaneers.com

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 25: Chris Godwin, Devin White Upgraded

There was good news and bad news for the Buccaneers on Thanksgiving Day as the team conducted a full practice for the first time this week. Inside linebacker Devin White, who had been a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through was back at practice in a limited capacity. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was also upgrade to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Alternatively, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was downgraded to a non-participant after practicing fully on Wednesday. That likely doesn't mean much for Pierre-Paul's status, though. He's been working through a torn rotator cuff but hasn't missed a game since Weeks Three and Four.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Bucs-Colts Inactives | Devin White, Vita Vea Cleared to Play

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the game will feature one of the best examples of a strength-on-strength battle in the entire NFL. The Colts' offense features the NFL's leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, but the Buccaneers counter with the league's top-ranked rush defense, which is looking to give up the fewest rushing yards for the third straight year.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Fournette Up For Weekly Award

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived the Indianapolis Colts Sunday 38-31 to improve to 8-3 on the season. The win kept the Buccaneers with a firm hold of the division lead heading into week 13. In a game with a lot of great plays on both sides of the ball, it...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Racks up pair of sacks

Barrett compiled eight tackles (five solo), including two sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble. It was a stellar all-around IDP performance by Barrett, who was much more active on the tackling front than usual...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Rings up fourth sack

Suh was credited with two tackles, including a sack, in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. The ageless defensive tackle was able to bring down Carson Wentz for his third sack in the last four games. Suh's atypically sparse amount of tackles this season are mostly keeping him off the fantasy radar, but if he continues to get to the quarterback at the current clip, he could certainly enjoy a rise in value.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ESPN Computer Super Bowl Prediction

Now that Week 13 is officially in the books, ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its odds for each potential Super Bowl matchup. As of now, the most likely Super Bowl matchup involves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. The thought of Tom Brady taking on Bill Belichick...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL

