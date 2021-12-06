Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Reaches double-digit tackles

Crosby made three of four field-goal tries and all three extra points he attempted in Sunday's 36-28 victory over the Rams. Crosby missed a field-goal attempt for the fourth game in a row and the sixth time in eight games, but he was able to reach double digits in the points column for the first time since Week 5. Despite the glut of misses, the Packers seem committed to Crosby. Fantasy players don't necessarily need to be, though, as the Packers will be on bye in Week 13 before facing a Bears team he scored just six points against in Week 6, followed by two teams -- the Ravens and Browns -- that rank top-10 in fantasy points ceded to opposing kickers.

