ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Reaches double-digit tackles

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Winfield had 10 tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Courier-Times

BSU has five double-digit scorers in big win over ISU

MUNCIE — The Ball State men’s basketball team returned to the friendly confines of Worthen Arena on Saturday for an in-state matchup with Indiana State. The Cardinals won 97-75 and were led by Tyler Cochran with 15 points, as a total of five BSU players scored double-digit points. “Obviously, I...
INDIANA STATE
edglentoday.com

Cougars Collect Double-Digit Road Triumph at Butler

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – SIUE women's basketball turned up the offense Tuesday with an 87-74 victory at Butler. SIUE Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith said the 2-2 Cougars, which never trailed in the game, brought the fire against Bulldogs at legendary Hinkle Fieldhouse. "We're still getting experience in having a lead,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Another double-digit tackling day

Kendricks had 10 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's divisional 34-31 win over the Packers. Kendricks is already up to 102 total tackles through 10 games this season, putting him on pace to surpass his career-best mark of 113 stops by the end of the year. The veteran linebacker hasn't yet missed a snap on defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Justin Tucker: Hits double digits

Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bears. Tucker converted from 35, 27 and 46 yards to rebound from an uncharacteristic miss in Week 10. Heading into Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Tucker now sports 81 points on the season.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Concussion#Digit#American Football#Buccaneers
USA Today

WATCH: Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. makes ridiculous INT vs. Colts

It’s not often you see a sub-six-foot defensive back go full Randy Moss over a 6-4 wide receiver for an interception, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is anything but ordinary. As the Colts mounted what could have been a backbreaking drive in the third quarter up three...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Cairo Santos: Posts double digits

Santos made three of four field-goal attempts along with an extra point in the Bears' 16-14 win over the Lions on Thursday. Santos was a hero when he kicked a short field goal as time expired to give the Bears their fourth win of the season. Despite his strong performance, his only miss was when he was short on a 53-yard attempt. Although he's scored at least nine points in three of his last four games, he's also been held to fewer than four points three times over his last six games, making him a volatile fantasy option.
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Thompson notches first double-digit scoring effort at South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – Tomyree Thompson had her first double-digit scoring effort with 11 points but the New Orleans Privateers were defeated 63-53 by the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday night at the Mitchell Center. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE. Thompson went 5-of-11 from the field and added a team co-leading three...
MOBILE, AL
clemsonsportstalk.com

Four Double Digit Scorers Lead Clemson in 32 Point Victory

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball dominated Charleston Southern from start to finish on Friday afternoon in a 91-59 win in Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers (5-2) were led by Nick Honor (Orlando, Fla./Lake Highland) game-high 17 points and seven assists. Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) added 16 points and seven rebounds. PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) each totaled 10 points. Bohannon chipped in seven boards.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Decatur Daily

3 things: Skidding Auburn blows another double-digit lead

AUBURN — The rich recent history of the Iron Bowl has taught that when a game is close, messy and dramatic, that favors Auburn — the underdog looking up at the Alabama dynasty. All signs pointed to that outcome Saturday night, even as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young engineered 97-yard touchdown...
AUBURN, AL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Tage Thompson: Hits double digits in goals

Thompson scored twice on four shots in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Friday. Thompson buried a pair of wrist shots from the slot, his first breaking the ice 4:08 into the game, and his second rounding out the scoring early in the third. Thompson's performance allowed him to establish new career highs in points (15) and goals (10) after only 19 games. He had eight goals and 14 points in 38 contests all of last season.
NHL
Go Blue Ridge

Bears Erased Double-Digit Deficit But Falls Late at Limestone

Gaffney S.C.--The Lenoir-Rhyne Women's Basketball erased a 16 point first-half deficit but Limestone made their own fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Bears 72-70 Saturday afternoon in Gaffney, S.C. Emily Harman had her second double-double of the year but her three-pointer at the buzzer hit the back of the rim to gave the Saints the 72-70 lead.
GAFFNEY, SC
Dayton Daily News

Dayton builds double-digit lead vs. Hurricanes

KISSIMMEE, Fla. The Dayton Flyers played their best half of the season, building a 36-25 halftime lead against the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational at the HP Fieldhouse. Dayton led by as many as 13 points and took control with a 9-0...
DAYTON, OH
CBS Sports

Packers' Mason Crosby: Drops double digits in Week 12

Crosby made three of four field-goal tries and all three extra points he attempted in Sunday's 36-28 victory over the Rams. Crosby missed a field-goal attempt for the fourth game in a row and the sixth time in eight games, but he was able to reach double digits in the points column for the first time since Week 5. Despite the glut of misses, the Packers seem committed to Crosby. Fantasy players don't necessarily need to be, though, as the Packers will be on bye in Week 13 before facing a Bears team he scored just six points against in Week 6, followed by two teams -- the Ravens and Browns -- that rank top-10 in fantasy points ceded to opposing kickers.
NFL
Fox News

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette doubles as a motivational speaker

If Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette ever tires of spending his Sundays being tackled, he may have a future on the motivational speaking circuit. In addition to his arms and legs, the Bucs needed Fournette’s words to rally them after they fell behind by 10 points in the first half.
NFL
CBS Sports

Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Reaches double-digits in goals

Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets. Tkachuk converted on a feed from Johnny Gaudreau just 26 seconds into the game to give the Flames a quick start. The 23-year-old Tkachuk is up to 10 goals, nine assists, 71 shots, 25 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 21 contests. He's thriving in a top-line role and head coach Darryl Sutter is unlikely to remove him from that position unless the Flames go on an extended skid.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Double digits in assists

Wennberg notched an assist in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Wennberg had the secondary assist on Mason Appleton's first tally of the season late in the second period. The 27-year-old Wennberg snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. He had previously posted a five-game point streak, so it's been a streaky first quarter of the year for the veteran center. Through 22 outings, Wennberg has two goals, 10 assists, 31 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in a top-six role.
NHL
portlandpilots.com

Five Pilots Score in Double Digits, Portland Routs Geoducks 97-49

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Pilots (5-1, 0-0 WCC) earned their third win in a row 97-49 over the Evergreen State Geoducks (1-4, 0-0 CCL). Alex Fowler was the leading scorer for the Pilots with 14 points as well as six rebounds. Five Pilots scored in double digits including Fowler...
NBA
bucsreport.com

Watch: Buccaneers Winfield Jr’s Incredible Interception

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected safety Antoine Winfield Jr with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The front office knew what they had with the safety out of Minnesota. After last years’ Super Bowl most of the NFL knew him from throwing up the dueces to Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as the Bucs clinched the championship.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy