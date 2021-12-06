ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

New NASA Mission Will Help Unlock The Secrets Of Extreme Cosmic Objects

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) — Space is filled with interesting phenomena we don’t fully understand, but NASA is launching a mission this week that hopes to make a dent in that by studying some of the most energetic, most dramatic, and most violent objects in space, such as black holes and neutron stars....

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

NASA returns Hubble Space Telescope back to full science operations

Hubble is back in business. The Hubble Space Telescope is once again fully operational after a glitch took its science instruments offline. Yesterday (Dec. 6), NASA's Hubble team recovered the observatory's Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph, the last of the telescope's instruments to be taken online after the recent issues, the agency announced today (Dec. 7).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Video: James Webb Space Telescope: A new view of the universe

The world's next generation cosmic observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, is due for launch on an Ariane 5 from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana in late December. Developed and constructed over more than 30 years, Webb is a remarkable feat of engineering and technology—with the largest astronomical mirror ever flown in space, sophisticated new scientific instruments, and a sunshield the size of a tennis court.
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

NASA Receives Special Cosmic Delivery of Asteroid Sample from Japan

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — Just as fossils hold clues to the history of life, asteroids hold clues to the history of the solar system. Rare samples collected from the surface of an asteroid by NASA and its international partners are helping to decipher these clues. Now, scientists in the Astromaterials...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Scientific American

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Is Fueled for Late December Launch

The new James Webb Space Telescope is topped off and one step closer to taking flight. Mission team members have finished fueling the James Webb Space Telescope at ahead of its planned Dec. 22 launch from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, the European Space Agency announced Monday (Dec. 6). The fueling for Webb, which is an international collaborative effort between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency, took 10 days and was completed on Dec. 3, according to the ESA statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Weather Channel

Hubble Telescope Fully Functional Once Again After Facing Unexpected Error in October, NASA Confirms

According to NASA, the Hubble Space Telescope is now fully operating with all four active instruments collecting science. On Monday, the joint mission of NASA and the European Space Agency, Hubble team recovered the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph. The team has not detected any further synchronisation message issues since monitoring began November 1, the US space agency said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Nichole Ayers Aims To ‘Execute That Mission Well’ As New NASA Astronaut

(CBS4) – The Colorado woman to join NASA’s newest class of astronaut recruits says growing up in Colorado and exploring the Rocky Mountains paved her path to exploring space. “Naturally all of the outdoor experiences in Colorado were right there in the Rocky Mountains. We got to do a ton of hiking and camping. The little explorer in me got to see everything in Colorado, and I think that’s part of what brought me here and the ability to get through pilot training and explore all of those things, and now I get to be part of the ultimate explorer team...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Telescopes#Earth#Kennedy Space Center#Cosmic#New Nasa Mission#Cbsmiami#Ixpe#The Italian Space Agency#Spacex
New Scientist

3 of the most exciting space telescopes planned for launch by 2034

As 2021 draws to a close, astronomers’ eyes are fixed firmly are on the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is set to launch by the end of December. It is one of the most hotly anticipated scientific instruments ever, and promises to give us an incredible new view of the early universe and the atmospheres of alien planets circling other stars (see “How the James Webb telescope will rewrite the story of the universe“).
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Moth balls thrust satellites into space

The chemical in moth balls, naphthalene, will be tested in space in a new satellite rocket propulsion system, Bogong, developed at The Australian National University (ANU). Scientists have designed the innovative thruster, with a familiar odor, in only six months from design to delivery. Primary testing was conducted on campus at ANU.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theredstonerocket.com

First test mission launches to defend planet Earth

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, the world’s first full-scale mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, launched Nov. 24 at 12:21 a.m. CST on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
UPI News

NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has returned to full operation after more than a month of interruptions due to communication trouble with the orbiting observatory, NASA said Tuesday. The historic space telescope, which has revealed startling images of stars, galaxies and other space objects since 1990, sent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA's latest astronaut trainees are already dreaming of the Moon

As a former national team cyclist who'd fix her own bikes, and before that as a child helping out on her family's cattle farm, NASA trainee astronaut Christina Birch has plenty of experience working with her hands. With America's sights now set on returning to the Moon -- this time establishing long-term habitats -- Birch is dreaming big: "If I could assist the mission in any way, by helping build something on the Moon, that would be super cool," she told AFP. The 35-year-old is one of ten new recruits announced by the US space agency this week, the latest members of what it calls the "Artemis generation," named for the Artemis program to put American boots on lunar soil later this decade, and later on to Mars. Selected from a competitive field of 12,000 applicants, their diverse profiles have been picked with the goal of accomplishing humankind's toughest exploration missions to date.
ASTRONOMY
austincountynewsonline.com

NASA Selects New Astronaut Recruits to Train for Future Missions

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson introduced the members of the 2021 astronaut class, the first new class in four years, during a Monday, Dec. 6 event at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Today we welcome 10 new explorers, 10 members of the Artemis generation, NASA’s 2021 astronaut...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Nasa announces new Sentry-II system to find asteroids before they crash into Earth

Nasa has announced new improvements to its algorithm to monitor the night sky for asteroids that could crash on Earth.The program, called Sentry-II, will help the space agency better evaluate near-Earth asteroids. Nearly 28,000 of these asteroids have been found to date, but around 3000 new ones are discovered ever year.Most asteroids are not threatening to the planet, but “a future Earth impact cannot be completely ruled out”, Nasa says.“The first version of Sentry was a very capable system that was in operation for almost 20 years,” said Javier Roa Vicens, who led the development of Sentry-II while working at...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy