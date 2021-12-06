ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dustin Colquitt: Let go by Falcons

Colquitt was waived by the Falcons on Monday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons'...

Patterson's presence felt as Falcons get running game going

ATLANTA (AP) — Cordarrelle Patterson made sure the Falcons finally produced a 100-yard rusher after they went 22 games without one. It couldn’t have come at a better time. Patterson, in his ninth season and first with Atlanta, ran for a career-best 108 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries in Sunday’s 21-14 victory at Jacksonville. It was no coincidence that they won after Patterson, the do-it-all running back-receiver-special teams standout, returned following missing one week and part of another game with an ankle injury to help the team snap a two-game skid.
Falcons' Russell Gage: Standout effort in loss

Gage brought in 11 of 12 targets for 130 yards in the Falcons' 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. The veteran lit up his old team repeatedly throughout the afternoon, leading to career-best reception and receiving yardage totals. Gage has been productive in multiple games this season, but he's also had a trio of catch-less efforts that help render him one of the more unpredictable wideouts around the league. Nevertheless, Gage now has posted at least five grabs in three consecutive contests, giving him plenty of momentum ahead of a Week 14 visit to the Panthers for an NFC South clash.
Dustin Colquitt
Is Matt Ryan done in Atlanta?

Matt Ryan has been a superstar in Atlanta. It’s hard to argue that the five time Pro Bowler and 2016 All Pro hasn’t been the best QB in Falcons’ franchise history. But all good things must come to an end. Despite posting his best completion percentage since 2018, Ryan’s performance...
Atlanta Falcons: This may end up being the fate for Calvin Ridley

There is no denying that Calvin Ridley has had a disappointing fourth year with the Atlanta Falcons. After a year in which he set career highs in all major statistics for a wide receiver, he has done virtually nothing. A large reason for that is the fact that he has had to sit out numerous games due to his mental health, which he should always prioritize over the game of football.
Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
Brady throws for 368 yards, 4 TDs; Bucs beat Falcons 30-17

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns — two of them to longtime favorite target Rob Gronkowski — and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to the brink of clinching the NFC South title with a 30-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Bucs (9-3) won their third straight game and […]
Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL's most famous - and at one point, most infamous - retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel's restaurant without notice. He's lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
