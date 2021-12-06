Dustin Colquitt: Let go by Falcons

Gage brought in 11 of 12 targets for 130 yards in the Falcons' 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. The veteran lit up his old team repeatedly throughout the afternoon, leading to career-best reception and receiving yardage totals. Gage has been productive in multiple games this season, but he's also had a trio of catch-less efforts that help render him one of the more unpredictable wideouts around the league. Nevertheless, Gage now has posted at least five grabs in three consecutive contests, giving him plenty of momentum ahead of a Week 14 visit to the Panthers for an NFC South clash.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO