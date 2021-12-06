Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley Could See First Snowfall Of Season This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cold front will roar through the Delaware Valley to set the stage for our first snowfall of the season on Wednesday. After a gusty shower passes Monday evening, temperatures are expected to drop like a rock from 60s to 40s in just several hours.

High temperatures will run more than 20 degrees colder on Tuesday with feels like temperatures nearing freezing all day.

The recipe of cold air in place and the approach of a coastal low offshore will produce periods of snow during the day on Wednesday. Model data over this past weekend reflected the possibility of a wintry mix, however, recent model runs are trending toward a colder solution which means precipitation will fall mostly as snow.

That said, snowfall intensity should remain light although some pockets of moderate snow are possible over South Jersey and Delaware if some extra atmospheric lift materializes.

The morning commute may be impacted as the snow may start falling in parts of the region by 7 a.m.

Timing in Philly looks like 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Periods of snow should wrap up by the evening commute.

Any accumulation will be light, up to 1 inch, and mainly confined to grassy surfaces.

However, plan for wet and slippery spots on the roads and slower commutes.

This round of light snow will be quite punctual as far as the average date of our first measurable snowfall in Philly is Dec. 9.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for your most up-to-date forecast.