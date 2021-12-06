ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Continue to Slowly Fall

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12. Gas Buddy says gas prices in...

WDTN

Record high gas prices continue as Thanksgiving travelers hit the road

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As Ohioans hit the road for Thanksgiving this year, they are paying much more at the pump and in some cases — double the price. This year’s pre-Thanksgiving gas price is 62 percent above the same point last year, and 32 percent higher than at the same point in 2019, before […]
DAYTON, OH
WCBD Count on 2

S.C. gas prices fall 4 cents in the past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has dropped again, falling 4.0 cents since last week. South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.07 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state. Gas prices in South Carolina […]
TRAFFIC
abcnews4.com

Gas prices continue recent decline to close out November

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the fourth consecutive week, gas prices in South Carolina have fallen as November comes to a close. On Monday, GasBuddy announced that gas prices in The Palmetto State dropped by an average of four cents per gallon over the past week, landing at $3.07. Meanwhile,...
CHARLESTON, SC
ABC6.com

Gas prices fall this past week in Providence, still remaining high

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE)- Providence gas prices have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 200 stations in the city. Gas prices in Providence are still 3.1 cents per gallon higher than last month, and stand $1.32 per gallon higher than a year ago.
PROVIDENCE, RI
State
Minnesota State
WSET

Virginia gas prices begin to fall, averaging $3.24/g

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia gas prices are finally starting to fall!. Last Tuesday, President Joe Biden ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve to help bring down the cost of gas. In the past week, Virginia gas prices have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon, averaging...
VIRGINIA STATE
WMBF

Gas price declines ‘slowly picking up momentum,’ analyst says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A statewide survey of gas stations shows a four-cent per-gallon drop in prices at the pump over the last week. GasBuddy says the state’s average price per gallon is $3.07 on Monday, according to the weekly survey of 3,028 stations. While that price is 9.9 cents...
CHARLESTON, SC
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall For The Third Week In A Row

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.02/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.14/g higher than a year ago. According to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
kelo.com

Gasoline prices in South Dakota slowly declining

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Gasoline prices in South Dakota have been on a slow decline over the past month. That’s according to Triple A South Dakota. The average price of gas is currently $3.26 per gallon throughout the state, down two cents from a week ago. Over the past...
TRAFFIC
thegazette.com

Gas prices set to fall thanks to omicron variant

There’s a silver lining to the bummer news that dropped, along with the stock market, about the new omicron variant on Black Friday. Oil prices, which fell along with stock prices, failed to recover on Monday and could remain low enough to bring consumers relief at gas pumps, AAA said in its weekly gas price update on Tuesday.
TRAFFIC
WKRC

Cincinnati gas prices begin to fall, averaging $3.18 per gallon

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati gas prices are finally starting to fall. In the past week, area gas prices have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon, averaging $3.18 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy. That makes Cincinnati gas prices just 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. However,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Houston Chronicle

Gasoline prices decline in Houston and nation

Gasoline prices in Houston and the nation continued to decrease over the past week. Houston gas prices fell 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.91, down 8.4 cents from a month ago but $1.21 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to fuel-price tracking website GasBuddy. Nationally, prices dipped 1.4 cents per gallon to an average of $3.37 a gallon, down 1.4 cents from a month ago and $1.26 higher than a year ago.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gas prices fall again in Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan have deceased just slightly after setting a new 2021-high three weeks ago. According to AAA, gas prices are currently down three cents, with drivers paying an average of $3.32 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is four cents more than this time...
MICHIGAN STATE
New Castle News

Gas prices steady in city as they fall in region, nationwide

Gas prices were steady in the city and down a cent in the region this week. City drivers are seeing no change in the average price of a gallon of gasoline at $3.52, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price is down a penny to $3.56, while the national average is down four cents to $3.35.
TRAFFIC
k105.com

Kentucky Gas Prices Fall; Crude Prices Drop Over the Weekend

Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are four cents lower this week at $2.997, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $2.997. Average price during the week of November 22, 2021 $3.032. Average price during the week of November 30, 2020...
KENTUCKY STATE
Ashe County's Newspaper

AAA: Price of oil falls as gas prices in Carolinas follow suit

CHARLOTTE – The price of crude oil fell more than $10 on Friday, Nov. 26, following the news of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, now making the price of crude $68 per barrel. Meanwhile, gas prices in the Carolinas subsequently followed suit, with both states seeing declines on the week. “It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan gas prices continue downward trend as oil production picks up

Michigan gas prices continue to decline as crude oil prices drop, according to data from AAA. Gas prices in Michigan decreased 7 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 14 cents less than this time last month but still $1.21 more than this time last year, AAA says.
MICHIGAN STATE
