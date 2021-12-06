Google brings Material You to your Pixel's boot screen

After the Pixel series’ meager 2020 year, with the Pixel 5 being mid-range rather than high-end, Google is suddenly back this year. Pixel 6 is a true high-end smartphone, which costs a little less than some competitors. You have to go abroad for this, because the machine costs more in the Netherlands. In the camera bar on the back is an all-new main camera. Besides Google’s excellent image processing, the image quality is pretty good. Despite not having a telephoto camera like the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6 comes in well if you don’t want to zoom in much. The ultra wide-angle camera is a bit short. Out of the box, there’s all-new Android 12 on the device, with a beautiful new interface. As with the previous pixels, the user experience is very smooth and gets updates for a long time. Battery life is a little above average in this segment, but we’re not a fan of the charging speed.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO