Cell Phones

Google brings Material You to your Pixel's boot screen

By Ryne Hager
Android Police
Android Police
 1 day ago
We noticed that Google's extensive changelog for the latest Feature Drop delivered one enjoyable surprise: Material You-themed dynamic boot screens. We didn't know what that would look like at the time, but here are a handful of examples that show off the colors you might see courtesy of an updated Pixel...

Android Headlines

Material You Design Rolling Out Widely For Gmail Via Google Play Store

Material You design change is finally making its way to more Google apps. Now, it is time for the Gmail app to get the Material You treatment. According to the latest report by Android Police (via 9To5Google), the latest Android 12’s Material You theme language is now rolling out for the Gmail app via the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The Pixel 5 almost had Google's Tensor processor, but what happened?

Google originally planned to launch the Pixel 5 with its Tensor chipset. Google decided against this due to various issues, YouTuber Marques Brownlee claimed. The new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the first phones with the firm’s Tensor processor, marking a major departure from the years-long reliance on Android SoC kingpin Qualcomm.
CELL PHONES
houstonianonline.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro review

After the Pixel series’ meager 2020 year, with the Pixel 5 being mid-range rather than high-end, Google is suddenly back this year. Pixel 6 is a true high-end smartphone, which costs a little less than some competitors. You have to go abroad for this, because the machine costs more in the Netherlands. In the camera bar on the back is an all-new main camera. Besides Google’s excellent image processing, the image quality is pretty good. Despite not having a telephoto camera like the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6 comes in well if you don’t want to zoom in much. The ultra wide-angle camera is a bit short. Out of the box, there’s all-new Android 12 on the device, with a beautiful new interface. As with the previous pixels, the user experience is very smooth and gets updates for a long time. Battery life is a little above average in this segment, but we’re not a fan of the charging speed.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Here are some better Pixel 6 cases than Google’s

As wonderful as the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are, their smooth glass backs are extremely slippery, as Dan Seifert mentioned in his review. And the official Google frosted recycled plastic cases are not great solutions, thanks to their cheap feel and still slippery finish. So, where does that leave you, the new owner of Google’s flagship phone? You can’t just leave your pristine new phone naked. That’s why we’ve rounded up some third-party cases that befit the Pixel’s unique design, whether you’re looking for a case for yourself or gifting a case to a new Pixel 6 owner. Just be aware that cases may be out of stock or slow to ship, so you’ll need a lot of luck and patience to find your ideal case this holiday season.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google’s Pixel 6a reportedly has a Google Tensor chipset

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro just arrived last month, but there’s already excitement for the company’s next phone. Google is rumored to be working on a new Pixel A-series phone based on the new Pixel 6, which would replace the Pixel 5a released in August of this year, and the first reputable renders were published earlier this week. Now we might have more information about the phone’s internals.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google Pixel’s Now Playing feature prepares to add a “Favorites” tab

Now Playing is one of the marquee features of the Pixel software experience. On the Pixel 6 series, Now Playing gained a search button on the lockscreen, allowing users to quickly lookup songs that Google failed to identity. And soon it will also let you like songs so you can find all your favorite tracks in one place.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

This Tiny $12 Charger Can Fast Charge Your New Google Pixel 6

The Anker 20W PowerPort III wall charger is on sale for Black Friday, now just $11.99. That’s going to save you $4 or about 25% off of its regular price. The Anker PowerPort III is a GaN charger, so it’s super small, while still providing up to 20W of power. That’s pretty impressive. Now that’s not quite the full power of the Pixel 6, which can theoretically charge at up to 30W. But, apparently, the Pixel 6 is not charging at that full speed anyways. So save some cash and get this $12 charger instead.
TECHNOLOGY
enplugged.com

An Early Look at Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel created quite a buzz when it was released in 2016. The phone was highly promoted and laid its claim with an advanced camera. Sales have been steady but have posed no real threat to industry titans like Apple’s iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy. Some believe Pixel’s sales failed...
CELL PHONES
jilaxzone.com

Here’s how to use virtual magnifying glass on your iPhone to zoom in the screen and see things clearer

Are you having difficulties on seeing things on your iPhone screen because perhaps the text or object is way too smaller for your eyes to comfortably see? Or do you have parents, grandparents or someone you know and cared for having the same difficulties? Rather than bringing in the physical magnifying glass on your pocket / in their pocket (as I’ve seen people are bringing it with them to help them see thing clearer), you can make use of the virtual magnifying glass available on the iPhone itself. No purchase required, no 3rd party app needed. It’s built into the iOS – iPhone operating system. Here’s how you can make use of the virtual magnifying glass on your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Pixel 6a might use Google Tensor chip, but don’t get your hopes up

The Pixel 6 has been out for just a month, but rumors of its “a” model are already starting to circulate. That’s not completely surprising, given Google’s tradition since 2019, but the company hasn’t exactly been consistent in that regard either. There is now some additional information regarding the Pixel 6a that could get some Pixel fans’ hopes up, but it is also far too early to make a commitment, given how things can easily change at the last minute these days.
CELL PHONES
Liliputing

Lilbits: Google’s Pixel 6a could be a cheaper phone with a Tensor processor

With a $599 starting price, the Google Pixel 6 isn’t exactly a high-end smartphone by today’s standards. But soon there may be a cheaper option. Google’s next mid-range smartphone is expected to the Pixel 6a, and a few days ago we got our first look at it courtesy of some leaked renderings. Now the folks at 9to5Google are starting to uncover some likely specs hiding in the code for the latest version of the Google Camera app: long-story short, expect the same processor a the Pixel 6, paired with the same cameras found in the Pixel 5 and older devices.
GOOGLE
droid-life.com

Here’s a Peek at YouTube With a Material You Redesign

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Above in the header image, you’re getting an early look at what the YouTube app may look like when/if it receives a Material You makeover. As we already know, Google has been busy pushing Material You...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
xda-developers

How to enable the Google Pixel 6’s Game Dashboard on older Pixel smartphones

With every new Google Pixel smartphone release, we see some new and interesting features exclusive to the new device. Eventually, some of these features make their way to older smartphones via official updates or aftermarket mods. Likewise, with the Pixel 6 series, Google introduced a dedicated Game Dashboard tool in conjunction with Android 12‘s gaming mode APIs that provides quick access to a handful of useful tools, as well as widgets for streaming to YouTube Live, showing achievements from Google Play Games, and changing the performance profile. According to Google, the Game Dashboard will be available on “select devices” running Android 12 in due course, but none of the old generation Pixel phones has received the feature as of yet.
CELL PHONES
Zacks.com

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Updates Gmail With Material You

GOOGL - Free Report) division Google has added the Material You widget to its email app, Gmail. Reportedly, Gmail users can avail the feature by updating the app from the Google Play Store. The update lets users make phone calls and manage them through Gmail. It also offers phone permission...
INTERNET
