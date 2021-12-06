ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Insurance Foundation donates $250,000 to University of Hawaii RISE project

By Olivia Peterkin
Pacific Business News
 1 day ago
The Island Insurance Foundation recently donated $250,000 to the University of Hawaii Foundation for UH Manoa’s Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs, or...

Waialua sustainable egg farm to enter Hawaii market

Egg supplier Villa Rose announced Friday that its Waialua Egg Farm, what it says is the first sustainable egg farm in the Islands, is set to market its first eggs in mid-December. The modern-layer farm on Oahu's north shore is cage-free, solar-powered, energy independent, and carbon neutral, according to officials...
Honolulu entrepreneur develops gift wrap app

Gift wrapping? There's an app for that – thanks to a Honolulu entrepreneur. Swipewrap is an interactive, web-based software that lets users wrap a digital, 3-D box online then send it electronically to others. It allows those who receive digital gifts, as well as gifts shipped from online retailers, to still have a full gifting experience.
innovation under construction

When the University of Hawaii and its fundraising arm, the UH Foundation, embarked on a project to turn the historic Atherton House across University Avenue into a live-in student facility for entrepreneurship and innovation, there was clear upside — but also undeniable risk. ¶ By building the $90 million Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs, or RISE, project as a public-private partnership, the university has entered unexplored territory; the state institution has historically relied on money from the Legislature to fund big projects – Projects that often take time.
Nonprofit Service Providers

Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires, phone interviews, company websites, most recent 990 forms, annual reports, and could not be verified independently by Pacific Business News. Only those who responded to our inquiries were listed.
