The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation announced Nov. 30 it will donate $38 million to three Austin-based nonprofits in an effort to address homelessness in the city. The foundation will donate $36.6 million to Mobile Loaves & Fishes’ Community First! Village to build 1,400 additional homes for those who are homeless, $1 million to Foundation Communities to construct 100 units at the Burleson Road property in Southeast Austin and $400,000 to LifeWorks to provide permanent housing for homeless youth.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO