Ohio’s last bottle lottery of the year features $300 liquor

By Jen Steer
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Division of Liquor Control is having its final bottle lottery of the year.

The online lottery gives residents a chance to purchase high-proof liquor. Entries are accepted now through Dec. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Available are bottles from the Buffalo Trace Antique and Pappy Van Winkle Collections with prices from $69.99 to $299.99 plus tax.

  • Eagle Rare 17- 101 proof
  • Old Rip Van Winkle 10- 107 proof
  • Pappy Van Winkle 15- 107 proof
  • Pappy Van Winkle 20- 90.4 proof
  • Pappy Can Winkle 23- 95.6 proof
  • Sazerac Rye 18- 90 proof
  • Thomas H. Handy- 129.5 proof
  • Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year- 90.4 proof
  • William Larue Weller- 125.3 proof

Those who are 21 years or older, and residents of Ohio may enter . While you may enter for any or all of the bottles listed in this lottery, you are only eligible to win the right to purchase one bottle.

