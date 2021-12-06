ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

New bill focuses on higher ed to rebuild Ohio’s population, future workforce

By Catherine Ross
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXxp4_0dFg1iax00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An ambitious bill promises an investment in higher education to help tackle population decline and workforce shortages in Ohio.

Monday, flanked by nine presidents from many of the state’s largest colleges and universities State Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton) announced the Graduate and Retain Ohio’s Workforce (GROW) Act. He called it an investment in Ohio’s future economy.

Ohio counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates as Delta wave hits December

“We’re not a flyover state, we’re a ‘fly-to state.’ We’re a ‘stay here state,’” Cross said.

He laid out the GROW Act in 5 steps:

Codify Ohio Revised Code: The first step Cross described was technical in nature. The bill would modify the Ohio Revised Code to add the Chancellor of Higher Education, or an appointed representative, to the Ohio Governor’s Workforce Development Board.

Incentivize 4-Year Degrees: Next, the legislation proposes using college opportunity grants to encourage students earning associate’s degrees at community colleges to advance their education at a four-year college or university.

Business Partnerships: Participating businesses could qualify for a 30-percent tax credit if they partner with colleges and universities to offer internships, co-ops and apprenticeship opportunities.

Forgivable Loans for Out-of-State Students: Out-of-state students pursuing STEM fields, who are achieving high marks in high school, could apply for a $25,000 4-year merit-based loan. After graduation, up to 33 percent of the loan’s value would be forgiven if the student stays in Ohio. He/she could qualify for 50-percent loan forgiveness after two years in state and 100-percent loan forgiveness if they stay for three years. Cross proposed 100 such annual loans to be awarded, but said he’d be open to amending the figure as the bill takes shape in the legislature.

Income Tax Break: Among the most ambitious provisions, the GROW Act would allow a graduate of any Ohio 4-year college or university three years without state income tax if they remain in Ohio after graduation. Cross explained graduates would apply for the refund each year.

University presidents praised the bill, saying the combination of grants, loans and opportunities for real world experience could give Ohio’s higher education a competitive edge. It comes as a decades-long deindustrialization of the Midwest contributes to population decline in many parts of Ohio.

“The future of this country depends on innovation exactly in states like Ohio and the Midwest,” said Dr. Kristina Johnson, the Ohio State University president.

At the same time, the state estimates colleges and universities at home are losing 10-40 percent of their graduates to job opportunities outside of Ohio. The so-called “brain drain” phenomenon may be compounding the workforce shortage many employers are seeing.

“This is a big deal toward educating the next part of the workforce. The next part is to get people… to move back to Ohio or move to Ohio,” said former Congressman Steve Stivers, who now serves as president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Stivers and Cross said offering tax breaks and loan forgiveness to those who choose to stay in Ohio could make the state more attractive to new job seekers and therefore bolster Ohio’s economy.

DeWine announces $250M proposal for first responder grant

“Where does the first dollar go when we put a 70, 80, 90-billion dollar budget together? Well I think it should go right here into our education and into our future workforce,” said Cross.

The bill sponsor could not offer a cost estimate for the bill, but he suggested the long-term economic benefits could outweigh its initial expense.

Cross said, “Quite frankly, it might cost Ohio. But like I said, it’s an investment.”

The state representative hopes to see the GROW Act move through the statehouse by December 2022 or be included in the 2023 state operating budget.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Ohio experiencing steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Since Sunday, Ohio is seeing a steep increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations which health leaders attribute to recent holiday gatherings. Some leaders suspect residents are experiencing large amounts of COVID fatigue. Families are leaving their guard down among one another for the holidays resulting in a spike in cases. “We’re […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

G.R.O.W. Act introduced to help Ohio retain graduates, grow workforce

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new initiative is working to keep graduates of Ohio universities and colleges in Ohio. State representatives said the G.R.O.W Act, introduced in Columbus on Monday, could help the state retain graduates and grow our workforce. Kareem Jalanbo, a Wright State University junior majoring in computer science, received a $1,000 retention […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 7,876 new cases, 612 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,743,801 (+7,876) cases, leading to 88,565 (+612) hospitalizations and 10,975 (+71) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,824,317 people — 58.38% of the state’s […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
WDTN

Need a job? A Dayton treatment center is hiring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you in need of a job? You can head to open interviews at a Dayton treatment center. Woodhaven said it will host the event on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 627 South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, building D on the 6th floor. There are openings for LPNs and RNs, CDCAs, and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 4,922 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Monday, Dec. 6, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,735,925 (+4,922) cases, leading to 87,953 (+177) hospitalizations and 10,904 (+14) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,815,647 people — 58.31% of the state’s […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

DeWine announces $250M proposal for first responder grant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced a proposal for a new first responder grant Monday. DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the proposal to direct $250 million in grant funding to law enforcement and other first-responder agencies during a press conference. The fund would come from the American Rescue Plan Act. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Stivers
WDTN

Dayton Air Show officials announce more 2022 acts, 2023 headliner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Air Show officials announced acts for the 2022 show and the headliner for the 2023 show Tuesday. Officials said the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and U.S. Army Golden Knights will perform at the upcoming 2022 show. “We’re so pleased to continue to bring such phenomenal performers to […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Legislature#Population Decline#Economy#Higher Education#Wcmh#State#Business Partnerships
WDTN

West Dayton entrepreneur incubator celebrates grand opening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A hub for minority entrepreneurs to connect to the resources they need in West Dayton celebrates it’s grand opening. The Greater West Dayton Incubator will provide access to work space, consulting, training and capital — helping minority and underrepresented business owners in the community. “It’s really just a resource in the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Montgomery County releases plans for 2022 budget

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Administrator, Michael Colbert presented the county’s 2022 budget plan to commissioners and the public on Tuesday afternoon. After cutting nearly $30 million from the budget in 2020 and utilizing an adopted budget in 2021, Colbert said the total expenses accounted for in the upcoming 2022 budget will contain […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WDTN

Teen shot at Alabama church from Dayton

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim in a shooting at an Alabama church Friday night has been identified as 18-year-old Michael Fauber, of Dayton, Ohio, according to an official statement from Sam Penrod, a spokesman with the church. Police and other first responders responded to calls of a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ […]
ALABAMA STATE
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy