FuboTV Is Charging Towards Profitability With Incredible Sales Growth

By Muslim Farooque
InvestorPlace
 2 days ago

Shares of sports-focused streaming service fuboTv (NYSE:FUBO) sold off after posting strong third-quarter results. The company experienced healthy growth in sales and subscribers during the quarter. However, the streaming firm has to improve its profitability numbers, which is likely to happen over time as the platform expands its subscriber...

Inside Indiana Business

Thor Industries Profits, Sales Climb

Elkhart-based Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) is reporting first quarter net income of $244 million, compared to $115 million during the same period a year ago. The recreational vehicle maker has also acquired Elkhart Composites Inc., a manufacturer of proprietary polypropylene material used for RV sidewalls. The acquisition was made...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Brown-Forman Stock Slips; Profit and Sales Lag Forecasts

Brown-Forman (BF.B) - Get Brown-Forman Corporation Class B Report shares fell on Wednesday after the owner of Jack Daniel’s and Korbel Champagne posted weaker-than-expected results for its latest quarter. For the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended Oct. 31, net income totaled $236 million, or 49 cents a share, down...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

Skillz Is a Speculative Bet That Will Reward the Long-Term Investor

Mobile esports platform Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) recently reported robust-top line gains in its third-quarter results. Moreover, its underlying user metrics are improving substantially, including its monthly active and paying users. Investors with a short-term horizon on SKLZ stock, though, are likely to be disappointed as the company looks to carve out its path to profitability. Therefore, it’s best to stick with Skillz for the long haul.
VIDEO GAMES
InvestorPlace

Bolstering Bull Case, XPeng’s Impressive Delivery Numbers Are No Surprise

Automaker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is leading the electric vehicle market with strong fundamentals and impressive delivery numbers. The strong delivery numbers show the strong demand for EVs in the thriving market and it is a positive for all EV makers. XPEV stock is up 14% in the past six months and went from $38 in June to $55 in November.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Jumia Stock’s Recent Spike Isn’t a Reason to Buy

As seen from its performance year-to-date, investors for the most part have rightfully exited out of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA). But with its recent surge in price, some may be looking to give JMIA stock a second chance. I can see why. After giving back all its gains from early 2021,...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

What the Bulls Fail To Grasp About Sofi Stock

To understand where SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock currently stands I’d argue it’s best to start with the fundamentals. They point to a reasonably strong case for optimism given SoFi’s low current price. Then, it becomes necessary to also understand why SoFi lost as much value as quickly...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

The Upcoming Delisting Makes Didi Global Stock a Pure Gamble

With DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI), do you buy while there’s blood in the streets, or do you wait for the dust to settle? That’s the question many investors are asking themselves about DIDI stock after the China-based ride hailing company on Dec. 2 filed papers to delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange. Didi will move to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Avoid the Noise and Focus on What Matters for Vinco Ventures

Imagine you are on a ship traveling in extremely foggy weather. You feel disoriented, anxious and maybe scared. Definitely lost. To me, Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) perfectly fits this description. BBIG stock is simply disorienting for investors. In my previous article about BBIG stock, I talked about the company’s disappointingly vague...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

AABB Stock Alert: Why Speculative Asia Broadband Shares Are Rocketing 50% Today

Asia Broadband (OTCMKTS:AABB) made a big announcement today, and shares of AABB stock are soaring higher by 50% as a result. The micro-cap company focuses on mining and supplying precious metals. However, it has been pivoting itself toward the crypto industry as it makes new developments. So, what’s the big...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

EFOI Stock: The Product Launches That Have Energy Focus Shares Rocketing 105% Today

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is charging higher on Wednesday after launching two new products to help protect customers from Covid-19. These two new products are its nUVo Traveler and nUVo Tower UVC air disinfectors. They are designed to destroy up to 99.9% of airborne pathogens in rooms 1,000 cubic feet in size. That includes the novel coronavirus.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Perion boosts 2021-2022 guidance, proposes $100 million share offering

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is capping an eventful postmarket session by raising full-year guidance for 2021 and 2022 and launching a follow-on share offering. Amid choppy after-hours trading, the stock is currently up 1.4%. Perion now expects $460 million-$470 million in full-year revenue for 2021, along with at least $64 million...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Photronics stock surges after profit and revenue top forecasts, and upbeat outlook

Shares of Photronics Inc. PLAB, +25.95% surged 5.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor and flat panel display company reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and provided an upbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 rose to $19.8 million, or 33 cents a share, from $6.5 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 25 cents. Revenue grew 21.4% to $181.3 million, above the FactSet consensus of $175.0 million. Gross margin improved to 28.7% from 26.6% as cost of goods sold rose less than sales at 10.2%. For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects EPS of between 27 cents and 34 cents, while the FactSet consensus was 22 cents, and expects revenue of between $178 million and $186 million, compared with expectations of $170.7 million. "We made strategic investments in 2021 that have positioned us to achieve organic growth as market trends such as the increase in demand from Asia foundries and the adoption of advanced display technologies in mobile applications have driven the market higher," said Chief Executive Peter Kirlin. The stock has slipped 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Vera Bradley tumbles as supply chain challenges, Apple update weigh on earnings

Vera Bradley (VRA -18.8%) slides after reporting an earnings miss and lowering its FY2022 guidance below consensus. Vera Bradley brand comparable sales rose nearly 8% Y/Y. Pure Vida was up 11.7% over last year but e-commerce revenues were suppressed by the Apple iOS 14.5 update put in place earlier this year that lessened the effectiveness of Facebook and Instagram advertising.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

How Good Are Core & Main's Earnings? | Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) earned $147.50 million, a 47.8% increase from the preceding quarter. Core & Main also posted a total of $1.40 billion in sales, a 8.23% increase since Q2. In Q2, Core & Main earned $99.80 million, and total sales reached $1.30 billion.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Teladoc Is Oversold and Undervalued With Positive Catalysts About to Kick in

Technology stocks have taken a hit lately, and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has not been immune to the sector-wide effects. However, TDOC stock is my top pick in this category for future gains. There are two key factors that have driven down tech stocks. First is a valuation issue; the market...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will Stitch Fix Ever Grow Sales at Over 20% Again?

Stitch Fix predicts that growth will slow to less than 10% this year. The company has several promising sales initiatives, but they all hinge on a reacceleration of new client additions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: Brown Forman Q2 Earnings

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:40 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Reacted To Core & Main's Q3 Results

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook raised Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) price target to $40 (an upside of 42%) from $33 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. Cook notes that Core & Main was up after beating consensus revenue, EBITDA, and margin estimates, while raising full-year 2021 guidance despite most industrial companies challenged with supply chain and price cost.
