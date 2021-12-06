Open Props (and Custom Properties as a System)

From my perspective, the question of what one thing we can do to make a website better is not a technical one. The more I browse the internet, the more I realize that the biggest issue with a lot of websites is the fact that they don’t let me accomplish the task I am looking to get done. Whether it is the usability or the information architecture or the performance it doesn’t really matter. Over the years, new browser capabilities and the tech stack have made it possible to add more and more complexity to an average website. We see it everywhere: in pages presenting the product, in booking services, in portfolios, and in online shops. We try to delight the user instead of focusing on one simple task: helping the user accomplish what they came to do.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO