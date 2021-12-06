ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Props (and Custom Properties as a System)

By Chris Coyier
CSS-Tricks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake your JavaScript to the next level at Frontend Masters. Perhaps the most basic and obvious use of CSS custom properties is design tokens. Colors, fonts, spacings, timings, and other atomic bits of design that you can pull from as you design a site. If you pretty much only pull values...

