Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock is up 3% to trade at $83.11 at last check, looking to bounce off the $79 level following a 20.4% drop over the last month. After this negative price action, now could be a good time to buy the dip on OSTK, as the stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 19 is in "oversold" territory. This means a short-term bounce is likely in the cards. Year-to-date, the security is still outperforming with a 73.5% gain.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO