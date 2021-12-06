Spaghetti Frittata uses leftovers for a quick supper

If you're looking to add some color to your p.ate, look no further than Trader Joe's new Organic Tricolor Spaghetti. Just as the name suggests, Trader Joe's new Organic Tricolor Spaghetti comes in three distinct shades: traditional pasta yellow, bold orange-red, and olive green. The pasta is made from organic semolina and the red hue is achieved with organic tomato powder, while the green hue comes from organic spinach powder. Once cooked, the pasta looks like a festive blend of colors, just begging to be paired with some seasonal sauces. As Trader Joe's explains, "We particularly like it for applications where it will get a chance to truly shine, like a refreshing cold pasta dish, or tossed with a sauce packed with visually complementary veggies, like zucchini, squash, and sundried tomatoes."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO