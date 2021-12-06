ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County: Sheriff Searching For Body Of Kathleen Moore, Collin Knapp Arrested

By Local News Desk
 5 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff deputies have made an arrest related to the missing person case of Kathleen Moore.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said Monday during a press conference that the suspect, Collin Knapp, 30, has been arrested in connection with this case, and is not cooperating with investigators

Knapp was Moore’s boyfriend.

Through investigations, blood and other DNA evidence were located, which FDLE’s biology lab identified as Moore’s. This, along with inconsistent statements from Knapp led to probable cause for his arrest.

“We wish that Collin would provide us the information of where Kathleen is, and we delayed this press conference because just arrested him this afternoon,” said Nocco. “We’re hoping he was going to provide information during his interview.”

Nocco said investigators were practically “begging” Knapp for information on the location of Moore’s body.

“We have to find justice for Kathleen and her family,” added Nocco.

Moore, 34, was last seen on Nov. 29 around 1 a.m. in the Carmel Ave. area of New Port Richey, wearing a long black shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

Though normally very active on social media and communicative with friends and family, Moore was silent after Monday early morning. After she missed work and school, friends and family reported her missing.

Collin Knapp and photos of vehicles.

“Anyone that has information, in this case, should call 727-847-8102, option 7. If anyone has seen these pictured cars between Monday, Nov. 29 at approx. midnight and afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 30, please contact us,” said PSO in a statement.

