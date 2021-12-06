ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Rep. Devin Nunes retiring from Congress to work for Trump

By Scripps National
WTVR-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Devin Nunes announced in a letter to his constituents Monday that he will retire at the end of the year. The Republican, a major defender of former President Donald Trump, said he had...

www.wtvr.com

The Week

Devin Nunes simply realized what Republicans actually care about

California Rep. Devin Nunes' decision not to run for re-election to head former President Donald Trump's new social media venture is the perfect summation of the state of the Republican Party. This would only make sense in a climate where a Twitter and talk show provocateur like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — who has been stripped of all her committee assignments — is better known than every ranking Republican with the possible exception of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Mark Meadows texted a member of Congress 'I love it' about a plan to submit 'alternate' slates of Trump electors, Jan. 6 committee says

Mark Meadows sent texts and emails about sending "alternate" slates of electors to Congress in November 2020. The House Committee investigating January 6 has obtained several of Meadows' emails and texts. "Mr. Meadows apparently said 'I love it'" about the plan in an exchange with a member of Congress, Thompson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Devin Nunes mocked by a parody cow he tried to sue as he quits Congress to run Trump’s app

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who was a former dairy farmer, has quit his job to become former President Donald Trump’s tech start CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.“The time has come to reopen the internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship,” Nunes said in a statement announcing his new position.But his career change was quickly mocked on the internet, most notably through parody accounts he once tried to sue: Devin Nunes’ Cow and Devin Nunes’ Mom.In 2019, the congressman, who is a staunch Trump supporter, attempted to sue the parody accounts, and sought...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

In odd career move, Devin Nunes announces abrupt departure from Congress

Rachel Maddow points out the peculiarity of Rep. Devin Nunes deciding to leave Congress in a matter of weeks when there is a good chance he will run the powerful Ways and Means Committee if Republicans retake Congress next year, and deciding to work for Donald Trump's supposed new media company, which is already the subject of two federal investigations.Dec. 7, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Devin Nunes
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS
floridapolitics.com

Devin Nunes retirement creates Ways & Means opportunity for Vern Buchanan

The Longboat Republican will soon be the most senior Republican on the powerful committee. News of U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes’ retirement could mean a major boost for Florida’s congressional delegation. The California Republican’s absence from the House Ways & Means Committee leaves U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Devin Nunes officially working for Trump makes too much sense

Nothing has made as much sense in the last half decade of politics than Monday’s plot twist out of California. Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, once the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is resigning his seat in Congress at the end of the month. And he already has a new gig lined up: running the day-to-day operations of former President Donald Trump’s new social media company.
POTUS
kcrw.com

Blame Kevin McCarthy for Congressional GOP extremism, says columnist

Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar recently tweeted a cartoon video depicting him murdering New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert made racist and Islamophobic comments about Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, calling her part of the “Jihad Squad” and claiming she only felt safe in an elevator with her if Omar didn’t have a backpack. Then there’s the QAnon-promoting conspiracy theorist-turned-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Showbiz411

The Country Gets a Break: Devin Nunes Leaving Congress to Work for the Former Guy at His “Media” Company

The nation has dodged a bullet. Devin Nunes, the imbecilic Congressman from California, is leaving to work for the Former Guy at his “media” company. Nunes is a 10 term congressman who had a lot of power. He worked his way to become the head of the House Intelligence Company, a contradiction in terms since he lacked any intelligence. Then the Republicans lost the House and he was out anyway.
CONGRESS & COURTS
actionnewsnow.com

GOP Rep. Nunes leaving Congress for Trump social media firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes is leaving the House at the end of this year to lead former President Donald Trump's effort to launch a social media platform intended to rival Twitter. A statement Monday from the Trump Media & Technology group says Nunes will serve as...
WASHINGTON, CA
POLITICO

Devin Nunes' shock move to leave Congress at the end of this month will have widespread ripple effects. Here's 3 ways it'll shake things up.

What serving in Congress means in 2021: Part of the challenge in understanding the move comes from the fact two things are true at the same time. It's stunning that anyone in line to possibly lead the Ways and Means Committee would bail from Congress (GOP odds look good and that's a slot many members wait their entire careers for). At the same time, California mapmakers could make his district far more Democratic, creating a far more competitive seat. Still, it shows an increasing willingness to bolt for the private sector rather than suffer the gridlock and grind of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS

