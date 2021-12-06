ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock eatery Trios requiring proof of vaccination

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 1 day ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Popular Little Rock restaurant Trios is now requiring proof of vaccination for customers choosing to dine indoors.

Staff at Trios confirmed the move on Monday, saying that in addition to requiring masks, the restaurant will further require people dining inside to show proof that they are vaccinated.

The new rule went into effect for lunch service on Monday.

The owners say they made the decision based on the number of new infections of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

As of Monday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state was 7,167.

Comments / 33

Jonathan Young
1d ago

well. I know where I'll never be going. like natural immunity is way better than being vaccinated . go watch joe rogan. having natural antibodies is way more effective than having the vaccine that's a fact.

Reply(3)
14
Rosie Redd
1d ago

Welp Trios just put itself out of business, Now it's just a waiting game. They lost 95% of the costumers right there.

Reply(4)
16
May Julani
1d ago

considering I hav natural immunity, negative all 3x my man positive, even tho I self isolated... i hav a heart issue that I cannot take vax... yet everybody judge me, wen I ocd bout germs...

Reply
6
 

