Lost Toddler Found with Service Dog on Fremont Street Corner

FREMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in Fremont said a toddler, accompanied only by a service dog, was found Monday morning on a street corner; the mother was found shortly after a social media posting.

The child was found just before noon at the southeast corner of Beacon Avenue and State Street, Fremont police said on the department’s Twitter page at about 1:30 p.m. The intersection is near the Crossroads Shopping Center.

At 1:59 p.m., Fremont police tweeted the mother of the child had been found. No other information was provided.

The department’s original tweet showing the boy’s image with the service dog was deleted from the page.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.