Springfield, MA

WNEU Police Department “Stuff-a-Cruiser” event collects gifts for Shriners Hospital

By Sy Becker
WWLP
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University Police Officers look forward to delivering a cruiser filled with toys and other Christmas gifts to the patients at Springfield Shriners Hospital. All day Monday, students dropped off presents at the “Stuff-the Cruiser” site at the center of the campus.

Officer Sean Hollins looks forward to helping distribute these Christmas gifts to the children at the Shriner’s
a week before Christmas on December 17th.

Officer Hollins told 22News, “These kids may not have an opportunity to spend Christmas with their families. You never know they might not be able to have another Christmas. To be able to give them some sort of Christmas, it gives us pleasure. I think we all take pride in it.”

Every Christmas season, the Western New England University campus is alive with holiday season generosity lead by students and others from this college community.

