The first full week of December injected some much-needed stability into the market. Despite some bearish technical overtures in the aftermath of last week's selloff, encouraging data regarding the Covid-19 omicron variant gave stocks a boost, helping the Dow to its best day of 2021 on Monday. The tech sector roared back to life as well, staging a nifty V-shaped rally as investors cheered vaccine data from Pfizer (PFE). Some wind was taken out of Wall Street's sails later in the week though, amid hot inflation data. Nevertheless, by Friday afternoon, all three indexes are pacing for sizable weekly wins.

