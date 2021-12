Chaya was in charge of the test kitchen’s Christmas menu this year, so there was only one way the turkey was going to go flavour-wise. The use of pineapple and sugar in the gravy is such a winning way of getting a sticky caramelisation and keeping everything wonderfully juicy. Any tendency the bird has towards dryness will be offset not only by taking the Creole route, but also, and crucially, by the quality of the turkey you buy – we got ours thanks to Copas Turkeys, whose high-welfare, free-range birds are very, very special.

