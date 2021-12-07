Kingsport Fire Department looking to fill several open positions

President Biden on Wednesday said the United States is not considering sending troops to Ukraine amid rising fears about the possibility of a Russian military invasion. “That is not on the table,” Biden told reporters at the White House before departing for a trip to Kansas City, Mo. “We...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has “no choice” but to move forward with contempt charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows now that he is no longer complying with a subpoena, the panel’s chairman said Wednesday.
PARIS — A person detained in connection with the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Paris airport was not the wanted man and has been released, the Paris prosecutor said in a statement Wednesday. "At the end of his judicial detention, he was released," added the statement,...
WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are hatching a complicated plan to lift the debt limit this month with only Democratic votes in the Senate, three sources told NBC News. The strategy, which remains fluid, is a product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would tie it to a non-controversial Medicare bill.
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate was expected to vote on Wednesday on a Republican measure to up-end Democratic President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private business, a move that appeared to have enough support from Democrats to succeed. The legislation would overturn administration rules ordering businesses...
MINNEAPOLIS – EXCLUSIVE: Struggling with loss, she moved out on her own at 18, got a job and did her best to make ends meet – until Daunte Wright showed up in her Minnesota living room with a handgun and tried to steal from her. "Everybody feels so...
Washington — The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Wednesday appeared likely to side with Maine families who are seeking to use a state tuition assistance program to send their children to religious schools, a decision that could allow public benefits to flow more freely to such religious institutions. Across...
A man was charged after allegedly setting a huge Christmas tree outside the News Corp. building in New York City on fire early Wednesday, the NYPD said. The building is home to Fox News Channel, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. Police said Fox News security spotted...
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s defense attorney told jurors Wednesday that charges the former “Empire” actor faked an anti-gay, racist attack on himself and lied to police about it rely on the testimony of brothers who are “sophisticated liars” and “the worst type of criminals.”
