Los Angeles, CA

K-pop band BTS to take extended break ahead of March concert

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – South Korean superstar pop band BTS will take an “extended period of rest” following U.S. appearances this month before returning to the stage in Seoul...

