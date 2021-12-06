Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo gives up SiriusXM radio show

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO