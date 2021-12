Things may soon get a little bit better for Snyderville Basin dogs and their owners. About 500 people use the Run-A-Muk dog park each day, according to Summit County, parking in the two dirt lots and sometimes on the street when it’s particularly busy. Thanks to a $130,000 grant from the Summit County Council, those lots are set to be paved as part of a project that also includes adding a third parking lot and two pit toilets.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO