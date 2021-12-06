ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Congress nears compromise agreement on massive annual defense bill

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Republican leaders were close to reaching a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a massive annual bill that sets...

Related
Marconews.com

House passes agreement on deal to allow Democrats to address debt ceiling

WASHINGTON – The House voted overwhelmingly along party lines Tuesday evening on a bipartisan agreement that allows Congress to move closer to raising the nation's debt ceiling. The vote came after leadership in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced an agreement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hawaiitelegraph.com

US House Approves Massive $768 Billion Defense Spending Bill

WASHINGTON - Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation Tuesday night that would provide $768 billion for the nation's military for the 2022 fiscal year. The bill's passage by a vote of 363-70 came after weeks of unusually contentious debate over the annual defense spending budget due to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC30 Fresno

House passes annual defense policy bill with historic military justice reforms

Late Tuesday night, the House approved a massive must-pass $770 billion defense policy bill that authorizes funding levels and provides authorities for the U.S. military. The final vote was 363-70. The vote was a strong bipartisan one, even though several House progressives withheld support given some of their criticisms of U.S. military policy and the increase in defense spending authority, which they had hoped to cut.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Army Times

House passes defense bill 363-70; Senate up next

WASHINGTON ― The House passed a new compromise defense policy bill and sent it to the Senate Tuesday, endorsing a $25 billion increase over President Joe Biden’s defense budget request for 2022. The House voted 363-70 to approve the National Defense Authorization Act, which was finalized earlier in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS - House passes bill that includes debt ceiling deal to lift limit before December 15 deadline with only Senate Democratic votes

The House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday night that contains a provision that will allow the Senate to pass a debt ceiling hike with only Democratic votes. In a vote of 222 to 212, the House passed a bill that delays Medicare sequestration cuts for three months, which had rules to increase the debt ceiling tucked inside.
CONGRESS & COURTS
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Congress poised to sign $778 billion military spending bill

Despite a disagreement over some amendments in the Senate, the United States Congress is poised to pass a $778 billion military budget bill for 2022. As they have been doing year after year, our elected officials are preparing to hand the lion's share - over 65% - of federal discretionary spending to the U.S. war machine, even as they wring their hands over spending a mere quarter of that amount on the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
arcamax.com

Compromise defense bill unveiled with big increase in authorized spending

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate Armed Services committees released a compromise version of the annual defense policy bill Tuesday that would authorize $768.1 billion in defense spending. After the Senate was unable to pass its own version of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act last week, lawmakers scrambled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Congress reaches agreement to avert calamitous US debt default

US senators struck a deal Tuesday to create a one-time law allowing Democrats to lift the nation's borrowing authority and avert a catastrophic credit default without requiring votes from the opposition Republicans. The House of Representatives approved the fix in an evening vote and it is expected to be approved by the Senate in the coming days -- allowing lawmakers to avert the crisis with a simple 51-vote majority in the upper chamber. The Bipartisan Policy Center said last week it expected the United States would no longer be able to meet its debt repayment obligations between December 21 and January 28. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has put the deadline even earlier -- next Wednesday. "Nobody wants to see the US default on its debts. As Secretary Yellen has warned, a default could eviscerate everything we've done to recover from the Covid crisis," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor of the chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Defense#U S Congress#Reuters#Republican#Ndaa#Pentagon#Democratic#Russian#Uyghur Muslims
Keene Sentinel

House adopts bill opening door for lawmakers to raise debt ceiling, after Democrats, Republicans strike deal

Top Democrats and Republicans signaled Tuesday they had clinched a deal to raise the country’s debt ceiling, settling on a complicated legislative maneuver to help them stave off another high-stakes battle and prevent the U.S. government from experiencing a catastrophic default. The apparent compromise arrived eight days before a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
