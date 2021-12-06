ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The United States will mark the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Tuesday. The...

CBS Boston

USS Constitution Holds Ceremony To Mark 80 Years Since Pearl Harbor Attack

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. On December 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii, killing 2,400 service members and civilians. Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans will gather at the base Tuesday morning for a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. to mark when the bombing began. The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was commemorated on the USS Constitution (WBZ-TV) In Massachusetts, the U.S.S. Constitution held a commemorative ceremony in the Charlestown Navy Yard. “The grim reality lived out that day and the immediate, far-reaching impacts bear repeating on every anniversary so that subsequent generations will know what happened there and will never forget,” said John Brenda, the 76th commander of the U.S.S. Constitution. The ceremony has been a tradition at the U.S.S. Constitution for at least 45 years.
99.5 WKDQ

80 Years Later – Things You Didn’t Know About Pearl Harbor

One day, many years ago, this country suffered a surprise attack from a foreign force. About 3,000 lives were lost, and America was never the same. Some of you who are younger might think I'm talking about September 11, 2001. But, before there was 9/11, our parents and grandparents experienced...
beaconseniornews.com

6 little-known stories about Pearl Harbor

Eighty years later, the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor remains significant as one of only a few times the United States has been attacked by a foreign adversary on its own soil. The tragedy of the attack came not only in the loss of over 2,400 lives, but also in how unprepared the U.S. was for it. Not that they can be much blamed; a surprise attack from a nation over 4,000 miles away was previously unthought of.
Mahoning Matters

101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost

HONOLULU (AP) — When Japanese bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor, U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class David Russell first sought refuge below deck on the USS Oklahoma. But a split-second decision on that December morning 80 years ago changed his mind, and likely saved his life. “They started closing that...
Popular Mechanics

80 Years Later, Pearl Harbor Still Holds a Few Mysteries

December 7, 2021: Today marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Nearly a century after the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched their deadly attack—a move that would spur the U.S. to join the war effort and change the course of history—mysteries surrounding that day remain. To...
This Day in History- Pearl Harbor Bombed

At 7:55 a.m. Hawaii time on December 7, 1941, a Japanese dive bomber transporting the red emblem of the Rising Sun of Japan on its wings echoes out of the clouds over the island of Oahu. A flock of 360 Japanese warplanes pursued, settling on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in a merciless onslaught. The shocking attack hit a biting strike upon the U.S. Pacific line and dragged the United States irrevocably into World War II.
gcaptain.com

Today We Remember Pearl Harbor – 80 Years Ago Today

It’s been 80 years since Japan attacked the U.S. military base at Pearl Harbor, the single catastrophic event that launched the United States into World War II. Today we remember December 7th, 1941 – a date which will live in infamy. Here’s a collection of Pearl Harbor Remembrance messages:
myrtlebeachonline.com

A personal experience about why we should ‘Remember Pearl Harbor’

From the flight deck of the aircraft carrier, the sunken battleship Arizona was vivid beneath the surface water of Pearl Harbor, a stark image of the “Day of Infamy” ‑ December 7, 1941. More than 60 years have passed since USS Princeton shipmates lined the rail in silence as the...
Telegraph

How one secretly intercepted cable could have prevented Pearl Harbor

It was 07.48am on a Sunday morning when Guy C. Avery, an engineer for the US Navy, first heard the sound of a plane with a curiously foreign-sounding engine. He was asleep in a bunk bed at the time, inside his bungalow, which he shared with his naval comrades. It was a comfortably warm morning in Honolulu, Hawaii, with a gentle breeze. Out of a mostly cloudless sky roared 350 Japanese planes, each branded with the flag of the red sun. At first, Avery assumed he was hearing the US Air Force conducting a training exercise. But after clambering out of bed to look through his window, he spotted a “Zero” – American slang for a Japanese fighter jet – firing from a machine gun down at people below. “It’s war,” he shouted across his still half-asleep dormitory.
Huron Daily Tribune

Photo Gallery: 10 front pages following the attack on Pearl Harbor

Thousands lost their lives during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, and then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt said it was "a date which will live in infamy." To this day, sailors lie entombed inside the sunken remains of the USS Arizona, one of the many battleships in the harbor that fateful day.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

My Visit to Pearl Harbor, USS Arizona Memorial

December 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor in Hawaii was attacked by Japan, bringing the United States into World War II. A while ago while honeymooning in Hawaii, I had the opportunity to visit those hallowed waters and the USS Arizona Memorial. Except for the Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania, it is the most solemn place I have ever been.
theroanokestar.com

SCOTT DREYER: December 7–“Remember Pearl Harbor” at 80

A common theme from both the Old and New Testaments of the Bible is “remember.” In American history, which is short compared to world history, we have famous phrases like “Remember the Alamo” and “Remember Pearl Harbor.” (We also have the 1898 slogan “Remember the Maine!” which is a lesson on how “fake news” is not new and it actually helped get us into a war, but that may be for another column for another day.)
How many people died in Pearl Harbor?

EVERY December 7 the world honors and remembers those who fought and died in the Pearl Harbor attacks of World War II. On December 7, 2021, the 80th anniversary of the attacks was commemorated. How many people died in Pearl Harbor?. 2,403 lives were lost and 1,178 were injured during...
Washington Examiner

The greatest lesson of Pearl Harbor, after 80 years, is of US resolve

Japanese Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto never actually said he worried his nation had “awakened a sleeping giant ” when it attacked Pearl Harbor 80 years ago in Hawaii. History should teach other foreign entities the wisdom of that apocryphal concern. The United States may seem torn by political and cultural division...
atlantanews.net

Is another Pearl Harbor possible The choice is America's to make

If the tragedy of Pearl Harbor teaches us anything, it is that America is very good at blaming others for the problems it creates for itself. Eighty years ago, Imperial Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet at the Pearl Harbor naval base, on the island of Oahu in what was then the US territory of Hawaii.
