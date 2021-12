The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a tough position. They hold a .500 record, but with most of the losses coming against teams that find themselves in a playoff position. Worse yet, they are 1-2 in a division which will likely send at least two, maybe three, teams to the AFC playoffs. With the Baltimore Ravens heading to town on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers entire season looks to be coming down to this one game. A loss would mean dropping to 1-3 in divisional games, and would also see the Steelers drop below .500 once again.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO