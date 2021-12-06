Sports betting begins this week in Maryland

Pennsylvania is one of the most important states in the country with regard to sports betting and one of the biggest with online gambling. At the time of its debut in 2019, it was the most populous state to offer wagering on sports, and it remains near the top of the list in terms of sports betting states. In fact, it could capture the title of the top sports betting state in terms of monthly handle at some point in the future.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO