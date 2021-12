Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Davis will miss his first game of the season on the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back. DeAndre Jordan should take on a larger role without Davis in the lineup and there will be more minutes available for Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony. Russell Westbrook should also see an uptick in usage.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO