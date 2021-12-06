ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Hit With Crazy Wind and Snow Before Bills-Patriots Game

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltWJu_0dFfxuuT00

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will face off in a huge Monday Night Football game with big-time implications in the AFC East. And from what we're seeing at this time, it could be a crazy one. The wind and weather in Orchard Park, NY is absolutely insane in the hours before kickoff.

The weather has been bad all day but, as we inch closer to kickoff it's gotten even more nuts:

The wind almost knocked the entire ESPN pregame crew over:

The parking lot looks like a whole lot of fun:

Check this out from earlier in the day:

Look at how much the goal posts are swaying here:

The wind is so bad ESPN has removed SkyCam from tonight's game:

We'll see what the weather is like at kickoff, but this is looking like a terrible situation for both teams to throw the ball in. We might get some grind-it-out December football.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

How Long Will the Steelers Make Ben Roethlisberger Suffer?

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, but it was a loss that came with reason for optimism. Ben Roethlisberger didn't look like the Big Ben of old, but he looked competent while throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. That's all the Steelers need from their QB to have a shot to win every week-- competency. A run-first, defense-oriented team only works if the player under center can complete the easy passes and not turn the ball over. For most of the season, Roethlisberger couldn't do that, but he did last week.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ryan Clark Bashes Steelers After Blowout Loss: 'Nobody's Scared to Play This Team'

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their most embarrassing loss of the season yesterday, getting absolutely obliterated by the Cincinnati Bengals in a crucial AFC North tilt. Whether it's the worst game of Pittsburgh's season depends on your view of their 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions, but it was without a doubt the worst defeat of the year. The game was over by halftime. The Steelers looked entirely uninterested in stopping Joe Burrow or Joe Mixon. Ben Roethlisberger looked awful yet again.
NFL
The Big Lead

Marcus Spears and His Podcast For the People

Marcus Spears is big in every sense of the word. His physical stature is that of a former NFL defensive lineman, a veteran of nine seasons who towers over his ESPN counterparts on-screen. Spears has a big personality, too, with his lilting Southern accent and conversational tone. And, of course, it’s his nickname. The man known as Big Swagu is one of the more iconic and recognizable characters in the ESPN universe.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Destin Log

First look: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills odds and lines

The New England Patriots (8-4) and Buffalo Bills (7-4) meet in the Week 13 Monday Night Football game at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Patriots vs. Bills odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. New England clobbered...
NFL
WGR550

How are the freaking Patriots in 1st place?

All we got was one season of bad Patriots football. That just isn’t right. Unfortunately my Sunday included watching the Patriots beat Tennessee but I had to do a little scouting in advance of the big Monday night showdown with the Bills.
NFL
New York Post

Patriots throw just three passes to beat Bills amid crazy winds on MNF

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Linebacker Matt Judon praised the Patriots offense while taking a playful swipe at rookie quarterback Mac Jones. “Hats off to the offense. Really everybody, probably besides Mac,” Judon said breaking into a smile. “He didn’t really do nothing besides hand the ball off.”. No offense taken....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#The New England Patriots#Scottzolak#Wcvb Tv#Wcvb#Afc East#Skycam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Democrat and Chronicle

Bills report card: Buffalo manhandled by Patriots and season could be gone with the wind

ORCHARD PARK - As you might imagine, nerves were a little frayed in the Buffalo Bills’ post-game news conferences Monday night, and for good reason. They can deny it all they want, and some of the players who spoke did so following a damaging 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots, but here’s the simple truth and reality: The Bills season is spiraling out of control.
NFL
FanSided

Look: Patriots center David Andrews laughs in the face of Buffalo blizzard

New England Patriots center David Andrews was not phased by the snow in Orchard Park ahead of the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The New England Patriots have the opportunity to hold the best record in the AFC on Monday night. They can do so with a win over the Buffalo Bills in snowy and windy Orchard Park, NY.
NFL
The Independent

Patriots out-run Bills in14-10 win in blustery conditions

Damien Harris scored on a 64-yard run in blustery conditions in which Mac Jones attempted just three passes, and the New England Patriots shored up their familiar place atop the AFC with a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.Defensive back Miles Bryant sealed the victory by batting down Josh Allen’s pass at the goal line with Buffalo facing fourth-and-14 at New England’s 18 with 1:55 remaining. The Patriots leaned heavily on their ground game out-gaining the Bills 229 to 99 in yards rushing, with the cold, windy snowy night negating Allen’s strong-armed passing attack.New England (9-4)...
NFL
CBS Boston

Jamie Collins Activated For Patriots-Bills; Kyle Dugger Out For Monday Night Clash

BOSTON (CBS) — Jamie Collins is good to go for the Patriots for Monday night’s big clash with the Buffalo Bills. The linebacker was activated off IR, the team announced a few hours prior to kickoff. Collins is in his third stint in New England, re-joining Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Oct. 6 after his release from the Detroit Lions. He has seven combined tackles, a sack and an interception in his five games with the Patriots this season, but landed on injured reserve on Nov. 28 after suffering an ankle injury. Now he’ll be back for New England’s biggest game...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy