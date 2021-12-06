Buffalo Hit With Crazy Wind and Snow Before Bills-Patriots Game

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will face off in a huge Monday Night Football game with big-time implications in the AFC East. And from what we're seeing at this time, it could be a crazy one. The wind and weather in Orchard Park, NY is absolutely insane in the hours before kickoff.

The weather has been bad all day but, as we inch closer to kickoff it's gotten even more nuts:

The wind almost knocked the entire ESPN pregame crew over:

The parking lot looks like a whole lot of fun:

Check this out from earlier in the day:

Look at how much the goal posts are swaying here:

The wind is so bad ESPN has removed SkyCam from tonight's game:

We'll see what the weather is like at kickoff, but this is looking like a terrible situation for both teams to throw the ball in. We might get some grind-it-out December football.