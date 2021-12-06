ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore, PA

Cyber attack forces students to learn from home in Jersey Shore

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5ECL_0dFfxorL00

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local school district sent students home for remote learning. It comes after a reported cyber attack.

On Friday of last week, the Jersey Shore Area School District received a cyber attack. Now students are learning from home.

After working to resolve the cyber security attack over the weekend, Jersey Shore Area Superintendent Dr. Brian Ulmer said the issue isn’t over yet.

Dr. Ulmer released a statement on the district’s website saying that all of their systems aren’t up and running yet. It did not detail what was in the attack.

No students were in the classrooms Monday. Instead the district used a flexible learning schedule, which varies between classes. Because many students use iPads and the Cloud for remote learning, the security issue won’t impact their accessibility.

Teachers were asked to communicate via email, Schoology messaging or Teams chat for their class schedules.

Big turnout at Wilkes University’s Simms Center vaccine clinic

The school board reorganization meeting was still planned for Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the district administration building. However, those who tune in for the livestream may not be able to watch from home.

The superintendent’s office gave Eyewitness News an update and said their phones are up and running again, and students can return to school on Tuesday the 7th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Delaware Valley School District issues transportation plan after COVID outbreak among bus drivers

WESTFALL TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Delaware Valley School District (DVES) has set forth a transportation plan starting on Wednesday due to a COVID outbreak that affected bus drivers. According to the Delaware Valley School District Superintendent John Bell, there are 16 bus drivers that are either COVID positive, symptomatic, or close contact. Bell states […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Delaware Valley School District closed due to lack of bus drivers

WESTFALL TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Classes were canceled for 4,400 students on Tuesday due to a COVID outbreak among bus drivers. Seven schools in the Delaware Valley School District closed early Tuesday morning after a bus contractor could not get enough drivers. “I just never thought that would happen, or that they would cancel […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy