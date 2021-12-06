Cyber attack forces students to learn from home in Jersey Shore

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local school district sent students home for remote learning. It comes after a reported cyber attack.

On Friday of last week, the Jersey Shore Area School District received a cyber attack. Now students are learning from home.

After working to resolve the cyber security attack over the weekend, Jersey Shore Area Superintendent Dr. Brian Ulmer said the issue isn’t over yet.

Dr. Ulmer released a statement on the district’s website saying that all of their systems aren’t up and running yet. It did not detail what was in the attack.

No students were in the classrooms Monday. Instead the district used a flexible learning schedule, which varies between classes. Because many students use iPads and the Cloud for remote learning, the security issue won’t impact their accessibility.

Teachers were asked to communicate via email, Schoology messaging or Teams chat for their class schedules.

The school board reorganization meeting was still planned for Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the district administration building. However, those who tune in for the livestream may not be able to watch from home.

The superintendent’s office gave Eyewitness News an update and said their phones are up and running again, and students can return to school on Tuesday the 7th.

