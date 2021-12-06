Streaming Services Crash Linear's Holiday TV Programming Party

WatchFree+, the joint venture of TV maker Vizio and streaming TV service Pluto TV, is adding a new content selection to its already-vast content library. Today, Vizio announced the WatchFree+ service will now include ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) content — giving audiences more free content to watch and enjoy anytime. With this addition, SmartCast users can now access hundreds of existing WatchFree+ live streaming channels, as well as thousands of on-demand titles, with no subscriptions, logins, or devices required for unlimited viewing.
