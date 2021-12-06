ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streaming Services Crash Linear's Holiday TV Programming Party

By Kelsey Sutton
AdWeek
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery and its streaming service Discovery+ are known for their wealth of...

www.adweek.com

WDEA AM 1370

Holiday Prime Time TV Programming Wednesday November 23

9 p.m. - Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving. 8 p.m. - Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge (They're Called Classics for a Reason) 9 p.m. - Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge (Pies, Sides and Leftovers Surprise) 10 p.m. - Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge (A Feast to Remember) Lifetime. 6 p.m. - Snowed Inn Christmas. Cartoon Network. 6...
TV & VIDEOS
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Are you ready for 100 holiday radio channels on this free streaming service?

The announcement was intriguing: Accuradio is aiming to add 100 holiday music channels to its online service. “We’re highlighting the upstart, competitive nature of AccuRadio by launching 100 holiday season channels at a pace of one at least one a day,” says company spokesman Michael Lev. “Last time I looked, we were at 68 channels; last year we did 81 stations.”
MUSIC
Foreign Policy

FP’s Holiday Movie, TV, and Podcast Recommendations

Whether you’re looking for a TV show to watch with the family around the Christmas tree, a movie to stream while flying overseas to visit friends, or a podcast to listen to while you’re frantically cleaning the house before your mother-in-law arrives, here’s a great list of recommendations from FP staff and contributors to keep you entertained throughout the holidays.
TV & VIDEOS
TrendHunter.com

TV-Themed Music Streaming Features

Spotify has announced the launch of a designated 'Netflix Hub' feature that provides users access to exclusive content related to the video streamers' popular titles. These will include show and film-specific soundtracks, curated playlists, podcasts, and more. Currently, the new feature is being offered to both free and premium Spotify...
TV & VIDEOS
Space.com

Star Trek Cyber Monday TV deal – Paramount Plus offering free period

The streaming wars are heating up as we enter the holiday season but for Trekkies of all persuasions, there’s only one destination for all the new Star Trek shows and that's Paramount Plus. Now for those holdouts waiting for an attractive deal to entice them into ViacomCBS's blossoming platform, we got a Cyber Monday special to launch warp speed into.
NFL
thespruceeats.com

The 6 Best Food TV Shows to Stream this Holiday Season

Food television shows and the holiday season are a match made in heaven (or at the very least, The North Pole). While we’ll happily stream our favorite baking and cooking shows any time of year, the feel-good cheer that accompanies November and December provides the perfect excuse for a little extra indulgence. And lucky for us: whether you’re a fan of engaging docuseries or laugh-out-loud competition shows, there’s a holiday food show that’s guaranteed to satisfy your cravings this year. Here’s what’s new—and delicious—on Netflix, Hulu, and more, for the 2021 holiday season.
TV SHOWS
county10.com

Wind River Internet brings streaming TV service to Fremont County

Residents in Fremont, Natrona, and Hot Springs Counties now have another more local option for streaming TV. Wind River Internet introduces Epic TV, a streaming app that brings together local and popular channels. “Epic is the app that runs it all,” stated Patrick Adam Lawson, Executive Manager of Wind River...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
mycentraloregon.com

Where to watch ‘Encanto’ 2021: Free streaming online at home ?

How can I watch the new Disney cine Encanto? One of the best advancing activated movies of 2021 is aloof about the corner, and causeless to say, all of us lovers of musicals, fantasy and accepted advantage can’t wait. Encanto, which premiered in November 2021, tells the account of the...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

RON'S GONE WRONG Coming To Blu-ray and Streaming In Time For The Holidays

Ron’s Gone Wrong will be coming to Disney+ and HBO Max on December 15. It will also be released on Blu-ray and on all digital stores such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu with exclusive bonus features. Here’s a synopsis:. Things go hilariously awry when Barney, a socially awkward...
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

Vizio’s WatchFree+ Service Adds AVOD Content to Free TV Streaming Platform

WatchFree+, the joint venture of TV maker Vizio and streaming TV service Pluto TV, is adding a new content selection to its already-vast content library. Today, Vizio announced the WatchFree+ service will now include ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) content — giving audiences more free content to watch and enjoy anytime. With this addition, SmartCast users can now access hundreds of existing WatchFree+ live streaming channels, as well as thousands of on-demand titles, with no subscriptions, logins, or devices required for unlimited viewing.
TV SHOWS
New Haven Register

Roku Channel Adds 11 Vevo Linear Streaming Channels

The music-video digital network launched 11 themed linear streaming channels on the Roku Channel for users in the U.S., including one with Christmas music available only through the end of the year. The free, ad-supported television (FAST) channels join the flagship Vevo on-demand channel that’s been available on Roku devices since 2013.
TV & VIDEOS
Rutherford Source

What’s New to Streaming in December 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this December 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. 1Coming to Netflix in December 2021. Here is a list of all the...
TV & VIDEOS
AL.com

Christmas movies on HBO Max: The best holiday flicks and TV shows to stream

There’s no better way to spend your holidays off by cozying up on a couch and watching Christmas movies, and your streaming services have you covered this year. We searched through HBO Max to find the true needles in the vast haystack of holiday titles, both movies and TV shows, to give you the guide you need to settle in and soak in the yuletide glee.
TV SHOWS
Cheddar News

'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' Creator on Bringing the Holiday Flick to Roku Streaming

Austin Winsberg, creator of the NBC series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to dish out some details about the holiday movie special "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" now on Roku. Despite initial plans for producing a new Season 3 despite being canceled by the network, Winsberg said that it is not necessary to have seen the first two seasons in order to enjoy the movie. He noted that following cancellation fans rallied behind the show, campaigning for it to come back, which led to a movie being greenlit by Lionsgate to be completed within just a four-month window, according to Winsberg.
TV & VIDEOS
allears.net

NEWS: Disney Eliminating ‘FX on Hulu’ and Introducing New Feature

Over the years, Disney has acquired a wide variety of franchises, and now has three different streaming services. In addition to Disney+ and ESPN+, the media giant also owns Hulu. Hulu is where Disney keeps its more “adult” programming, and soon they’ll be making a small branding change. According to...
BUSINESS
Android Headlines

Best Streaming Service Deals

These days, there are a ton of streaming services. Everyone and their dog has decided they want a piece of the streaming pie, with some companies offering multiple streaming services – like ViacomCBS which has Paramount+, BET+ and SHOWTIME. However, there are some great streaming service deals that you can take advantage of.
TV & VIDEOS
tvtechnology.com

ViacomCBS and CJ ENM to Partner on Streaming Content and Services

NEW YORK and SEOUL, Korea—In the wake of the growing popularity of Korean content like “Squid Game” on Netflix, ViacomCBS and CJ ENM have announced a new strategic partnership to create content and distribute it to ViacomCBS' and CJ ENM's streaming services. As part of the agreement, Paramount+ will also...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Targum

Netflix or Hulu? Find out which streaming service is right for you

When Netflix started the streaming service craze and essentially put an end to cable TV, everything was great. It only cost a few dollars a month for unlimited access to every show and movie you could think of, and it was all on one single platform. You could cancel your cable subscription, say goodbye to commercials and say hello to the power of choice. It was awesome to have one platform for all of your needs.
TV & VIDEOS

