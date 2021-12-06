Piercing Pagoda Has a New Name, but Its Main Service Is Still Free With Purchase

After adding 100 staffers to its Canadian offices this year as revenues rose 45%, independent agency Rethink is making its move south of the border and establishing its first New York location. David Griner. David Griner is Adweek's international editor and host of the Adweek podcast, "Yeah, That's Probably an...
Pabst Brewing appointed Paul Chibe to succeed Eugene Kashper as CEO starting Dec. 1, the company said in a statement. Kashper will remain chairman and continue to play an active role in the business. Chibe has more than 30 years growing consumer brands in the U.S. He joins Pabst from...
FCB has hired Danilo Boer, formerly Ogilvy New York’s chief creative officer, as its new global creative partner. Boer will partner with FCB global chief creative officer Susan Credle to evolve FCB’s creative vision. Boer will join FCB’s global creative council and will serve as a connector for the network’s...
I am a 20-year veteran of the marketing communications industry, with a career-long focus on helping to elevate social and environmental issues. Since resigning from my role as executive vice president at Edelman in 2015, I have continued to collaborate with large agencies but watched with an increasing sense of unease as the problems that led me to leave my former post spiraled out of control.
Dick’s Sporting Goods opened its first House of Sport concept in Victor, New York in April 2021. Since then, it has also opened an outdoor concept, Public Lands, as well as experiential in-store soccer shops. The retailer also redesigned multiple Golf Galaxy stores, in addition to operating 734 U.S. retail locations under its own name.
Welcome to Marketing Morsels, a menu of delightful news items from the past week. Enjoy the assortment!.
Few advertising agencies would see an impromptu endorsement on social media as a chance to create a new product line—especially not an endorsement that promises to show viewers how to achieve a “smooth ass hoo-ha.” Most would have considered teen creator Carly Joy’s viral TikTok about her personal shaving routine—which effectively doubled as an ad for beauty brand Eos’ line of shaving creams—too risqué to acknowledge. But Mischief @ No Fixed Address, an expansion of the Canadian agency No Fixed Address, recognized an opportunity for some clever reactive marketing.
Excess baggage fees can be the difference between a cheap flight and one that is cost-prohibitive. In hopes of avoiding paying excessive fees at the gate, more than a few bargain flyers have found themselves in the position of piling on every shirt they had in their suitcase to keep traveling costs down.
Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Anastasia Leng of CreativeX discusses the divided opinions on the marriage of tech and creative. Below, in her own words, she says it’s important to view tech tools as partners in the process.
In certain American cities, the time between craving a bag of pretzels or bottle of Gatorade while lounging on the couch and having the items appear at the front door has never been shorter. This story first appeared in the Dec. 6, 2021, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to...
WhatsApp released new options for its Disappearing Messages feature. The Snapchat-inspired feature debuted late last year, allowing users to have messages disappear from individual conversations after seven days. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.
As Kristen Cavallo and I flashed our vaccine cards and pulled down our masks at Bryant Park Grill a few blocks away from Madison Avenue in New York last month, I couldn’t help but marvel at how things change. Four years ago, I was leading our coverage of the #MeToo movement, which led to shake-ups across the advertising industry, and Cavallo was stepping into her first days on the job as CEO of The Martin Agency, charged with turning it in a new direction.
Derived from the Latin word “australis”, Austral is a word that resonates in many European languages, including French, which is important for a brand proud of its roots. According to Sylvia Dos Santos, Model-naming Strategy Manager within the Renault Global Marketing Department:. Austral conjures up the vibrancy and heat of...
New York, NY, Dec. 7, 2021 – Leading organizations in the marketing industry today announced a groundbreaking coalition of resources and professional expertise to catalyze the global marketing community in driving growth through sustainable innovation. A joint effort of the ANA, Sustainable Brands and Adweek, the Global CMO Sustainability...
The Martin Agency’s chief creative officer, Danny Robinson, knows the agency has always produced strong television work. Just look at the success of Geico’s “Scoop! There It Is!” spot featuring Tag Team. The remixed song bled into pop culture with the infectious lyrics “French vanilla, rocky road, chocolate, peanut butter, cookie dough—and sprinkles” (and after reading that, you almost assuredly yelled, “Scoop! There it is!” in your head).
Omicron, the COVID-19 variant that emerged in South Africa, was named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. The naming system, announced by the World Health Organization in May, makes public communication about variants easier and less confusing, the agency and experts said. For example, the variant that emerged...
Advertising marketplace Index Exchange has appointed Ray Ghanbari as its new chief technology officer, replacing former CTO Marc Staveley, who will retire at the end of 2021 after serving for three years. Currently, Index has nearly 50 open technical roles, including 45 in engineering, which will support its recently revamped exchange.
Falcon Edge Capital has changed its name to Alpha Wave Global, effective November 24, according to a regulatory filing.The firm, which did not disclose why it made this move, declined to comment. But it has told clients that it made the change to better reflect the firm’s breadth and depth,
— Tomo, a new real estate startup led by ex-Zillow leaders, announced Sarah Makar as CMO. She is also a Zillow alum and was most previously SVP of marketing at Zillow Group. Makar departed Zillow in 2019 after seven years and was most recently a consultant. She was previously an executive at Expedia.
Clubhouse has turned its interests categories into Topics that can be displayed on each user’s profile. Users have the option to hide or display the Topics they’re interested in on their profile. They can also hide a selection of Topics while allowing others to remain visible. If you’ve hidden Topics from your profile but you later decide you want to display them, our guide will show you how this is done.
