ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jesinta Franklin bids an emotional goodbye to husband Buddy as the football great heads off to 'full time' AFL pre-season

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

He has been enjoying family time with his wife and two young children since the conclusion of the 2021 AFL season.

But Sydney Swans star Lance 'Buddy' Franklin, 34, is 'now back at training full time' according to his wife Jesinta.

Jesinta posted a black and white photo on Instagram on Tuesday of the footy great giving 'goodbye kisses' to their nine-month-old son Rocky before heading off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qkaab_0dFfxZZK00
Goodbye kisses: Sydney Swans star Lance 'Buddy' Franklin (pictured with son Rocky) is 'now back at training full time' according to his wife Jesinta's Instagram Story on Tuesday

The 30-year-old WAG captioned the post: '18th pre-season for Bud so he's now back at training full time.'

'We have had the best few months together as a family,' she added.

A subsequent Story showed Jesinta having stickers applied to her face by one-year-old daughter Tullulah, along with the caption, 'No better way to start the morning.'

She regularly shares details of her life as a busy mother of two on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAVdS_0dFfxZZK00
Sticking with it: A subsequent Story showed Jesinta (pictured) having stickers applied to her face by one-year-old daughter Tullulah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnrKI_0dFfxZZK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHKcV_0dFfxZZK00
Fears: In an interview for the August issue of Marie Claire Australia, Jesinta admitted she worries for her children, who are part Indigenous Australian

Jesinta shares Tullulah and Rocky with her husband-of-five-years.

In an interview for the August issue of Marie Claire Australia, Jesinta admitted she worries for her children, who are part Indigenous Australian.

'As parents, we're trying to raise Lulu and Rocky to be resilient and to stand up for themselves,' she explained.

'It's heartbreaking to know they will face prejudice and racism at some stage in their lives - it's not about if, it's about when - but they'll know that kind of behaviour isn't okay.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4IAA_0dFfxZZK00
Young family: In addition to Tullulah, Jesinta is also mum to an eight-month-old son Rocky, whom she shares with her husband of five years, Lance 'Buddy' Franklin

The former Miss Universe Australia said that while she's 'guided' by her sportsman husband, she's 'also taken the initiative to educate myself'.

She said she's determined to ensure her kids are connected to their culture, and wants to 'be the best mum to our First Nations babies and the best ally I can be'.

'I feel like I have a big responsibility to ensure my kids can connect to culture and can continue to share their history and be the storytellers for the next generation,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGFbV_0dFfxZZK00
Culture: 'I feel like I have a big responsibility to ensure my kids can connect to culture and can continue to share their history and be the storytellers for the next generation,' she said

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Bindi Irwin, Daughter Grace Warrior and Rest of Irwin Family Gather for Touching Tasmania Photos

In just her first year, Bindi Irwin’s daughter, Grace Warrior, has seen more wildlife and wildlands than most people see in their whole lives. Now, the little conservationist in training gets to add Tasmania’s flora and fauna to her wealth of knowledge. Back in October, the Irwin family decided to spend a few days in the island state of Australia. And lucky for them, they had a professional photographer in the family to help capture all of their best moments on camera.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesinta Franklin
thefocus.news

Meet Micah Hyde's wife, Amanda, as post-game press leaves athlete irked

Micah Hyde left his post-game press irritated by an ’embarrassing’ question from WIVB reporter Jerry Sullivan, so fans now want to know about the personal life and wife of the Bills athlete. The Buffalo Bills lost 14-10 to the New England Patriots in their Monday night match, and while they...
NFL
Us Weekly

Cassie Randolph and Boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Moving on with her life. Cassie Randolph did not find her happily ever after on The Bachelor, but that did not stop her from dating again. The reality star competed on season 23 of the ABC series, which aired in 2019. Lead Colton Underwood famously “jumped the fence” after Randolph got cold feet about their relationship, but the two finished the show as a couple, despite not following the usual route of getting engaged during the process.
RELATIONSHIPS
KDHL AM 920

Jimmie Allen’s Newborn Daughter Rushed to the Hospital

Jimmie Allen's 5-week-old daughter was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday (Nov. 23) after she lost color and stopped breathing. Zara James is the singer and wife Alexis' second child together. Earlier this week, Alexis shared that 20-month-old Naomi was also ill, but in a series of tweets sent Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl#Football#Sportsman#The 2021 Afl#Sydney Swans#Australian#Universe Australia#First Nations
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's Why Tayshia & Zac Reportedly Broke Up

There’s a reason why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s breakup hurts so much — because, according to sources, no one did anything wrong. There’s no person or situation to blame for the split. At the end of the day, Zayshia reportedly decided that they just weren’t right for each other. “[Adams and Clark] are a total mismatch,” a source claimed to People on Nov. 22. I’m already crying.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Distractify

Before His Three-Way Wedding, 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Was Engaged to Kimberly Craft

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in March 2020, Netflix subscribers became enthralled with the eight-part docu series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The true crime show followed, in part, the long-standing rivalry between private zoo owners Joe Exotic (real name Joe Maldonado-Passage) and Carole Baskin. Ultimately, the show covered Joe's murder-for-hire scheme and his eventual conviction for allegedly attempting to pay someone take out his nemesis.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Paul MacNeill Suffers Tragic Loss After Filming

After filming his episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Paul MacNeill suffered a tragic loss. In a Facebook Live video updating his friends and family members on his weight loss progress, he also revealed someone dear to him had passed away. According to Paul MacNeill, he was dealing with the tragic death of his father Thomas. Now, Paul MacNeill’s Facebook profile is pretty locked down, so he didn’t provide any details on how or when exactly his father Thomas passed away.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Spends Time With Grandkids in Sweet Snap: ‘This Is the Life’

On Tuesday afternoon, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson shared an adorable photo of himself spending time with two of his grandchildren. The Robertson clan has grown exponentially in recent history. Willie and his wife, Korie, share five children together, including three biological children and two adopted children. And three of their children have started having kids of their own in the last few years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Ringer

‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 9, Episode 10: “The Final”

The final is finally here, bakers. Kate and Amelia discuss their overall feelings about this season (0:30) before diving into a carrot cake signature challenge (14:30), Belgian bun technical challenge (21:00), and Mad Hatter–themed showstopper challenge (28:10). Then they hand out their awards for Soggiest Bottom, Best Brit Fit, Most Delicious Bake, and more (41:50).
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Tayshia Adams Hospitalized

“The Bachelorette” alum Tayshia Adams has been admitted to the hospital. On Thursday, Tayshia posted a video from her hospital bed. She captioned the Instagram Story pic, “Welp I've been here since 9:30 a.m. What a day.”. While Tayshia didn’t explain what caused her hospitalization, she did have an IV...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Rocker Rod Stewart Is Madly in Love! Meet His Police Officer Wife Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart has had a tremendous music career and a life full of love and support from his family. His marriage to his third wife, Penny Lancaster, has been nothing short of a whirlwind. The couple first met in 1999 when Penny was dared by a friend to ask for Rod’s autograph at a Christmas party. More than two decades later, they are happily married with two children of their own.
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Rey Mysterio To Make Announcement Tomorrow

WWE RAW Superstar Rey Mysterio is set to make a big announcement this week. Mysterio is teasing that he will reveal some “very exciting” news on Thursday, news that will change the history of the Rey Mysterio character. “December 9, 2021 Remember that date! I’ll reveal some very...
WWE
Black Hills Pioneer

Planes Mistaken for Stars singer Gared O'Donnell dies aged 44 after cancer battle

Planes Mistaken for Stars singer Gared O'Donnell has died aged 44. The post-hardcore band's late frontman died on Wednesday (24.11.21) after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in August last year. In a statement on Instagram, the group said: "It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

269K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy