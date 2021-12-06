ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jussie Smollett takes stand in his criminal trial

NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People usually want TVs, video games, the latest phones, and must-have electronics....

www.nbcnews.com

tommy
1d ago

Tired of the double standards for black people not being held accountable for their own actions,double standards,nick cannon made anti Semitic statements against Jewish people,he was fired from wildinout show only to be rehired months later,if that'd of been a white person they'd have their whole career ruined,and quit bringing up slavery using it as a excuse to get free sh**,and asking for reparations,then ask Africa because they're the one's that sold their own people,if there's no market for slavery, then there's no slave's!blacks wanna erase Southern history and flags but use slavery as a excuse for every thing they do,it's the past,erase that history to then!and I'm from the midwest!not like I'm just sticking up for the south because I'm from there,White's are systematically discriminated against to,have been for generations,isn't like it's brand new

War Eagle
1d ago

Bet he practiced his crying and lying script just before he took the stand.

TMZ.com

Jussie Smollett Asks White Prosecutor to Not Use N-Word in Court

Jussie Smollett interrupted his own courtroom grilling to make an interesting request -- that the prosecutor does not use the n-word in full ... because he found it offensive. The "Empire" actor stopped prosecutor Dan Webb -- who's white -- during his line of questioning during cross-examination Tuesday, and flat-out asked the guy to stop repeating the slur while quoting messages Jussie had sent to the Osundairo brothers on the day of the alleged attack.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jussie Smollett Returns To The Red Carpet Ahead Of Alleged Attack Trial

In just a few days, Jussie Smollett will be standing trial over his alleged Chicago attack case from 2019. Prior to that, though, he’s allowing some time for celebration. Last night, the 39-year-old was photographed on the red carpet for the first time in years while attending a screening of his directorial debut – a film called B-Boy Blues.
Chicago Sun-Times

Jussie Smollett’s brother expresses support before second day of trial

Jussie Smollett’s family members presented a united front Tuesday as they arrived at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for the second day of the former “Empire” actor’s trial. The 39-year-old actor’s older brother, Jojo Smollett, told reporters that it has been difficult for the family to watch Jussie Smollett be accused...
Chicago Tribune

‘Like something out of Looney Tune adventures’: Jussie Smollett finally tells jury his version of attack prosecutors allege he orchestrated on himself

At first, when someone yelled at actor Jussie Smollett on the street one frigid night in January 2019, he thought nothing of it. All they shouted was the name of his show: “Empire,” Smollett testified Monday. That happened all the time. Then, he told jurors, he heard more, including racial and homophobic slurs, he said. That got his attention and he turned around, infuriated, to see a hulking ...
Atlanta Daily World

Aspiring Actor Testifies Jussie Smollett Recruited Him To Stage Attack

The trial of Jussie Smollett began this week in connection to the January 2019 attack police say the actor staged. Two brothers are key witnesses in the trial, after they came forward with details on how Jussie staged the attack, even instructing them on how to throw fake punches. Abimbola...
WSAV News 3

EXPLAINER: Jussie Smollett’s turn to testify. Will he?

CHICAGO (AP) — After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago, the big question when the actor’s trial resumes Monday will be whether or not he will tell his side of the story. Attorneys rarely announce whether […]
Reason.com

Jussie Smollett Tries To Convince the Court 'There Was No Hoax'

Taking a page out of the Kyle Rittenhouse playbook—though with a very different outcome likely in store—former Empire star Jussie Smollett testified at his own trial on Monday. Authorities have accused the actor of hiring two associates to rough him up and make it look like an anti-black, anti-gay hate crime; he faces six charges of disorderly conduct for allegedly making false reports to the police.
