Public Safety

Trending Topics: Crumbly School Shooting Update, Omicron Variant & More

By @Djxo313
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 1 day ago

Heres what’s trending with Angie Ange on Monday, December 6th 2021! More updates on the #Omicron variant, Developments in the #Michigan school shooting case involving Ethan Crumbly! His parents were arrested after an hour long manhunt. They will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for their involvement and dismissal of their underage son bring a weapon into school that killed four and injured others.  Also, Picky eaters beware! There’s a chicken tender shortage!

Catch more of Angie Ange weekdays on The Morning Hustle from 6-10 AM EST!

