Joey Chestnut Just Ate 17 Pounds Of This Popular Appetizer

Ah, the frozen pizza. Is there any better way to spend Friday night? Sure, it may not exactly be the wood-fired pizza with imported cheese and heirloom tomato sauce, but you'd be wrong in saying that it doesn't scratch that itch. Having first debuted in the fifties (via Invention and Tech), Americans have been stocking their freezers with boxes of frozen pizza, en masse, ever since — from the classic cheese pizza to ones with a cauliflower crust, the odds are high that you have one in your house, right now. In 2021, in fact, it seems that 6.06 billion dollars of frozen pizza were sold in the United States alone (via Statista), making for a pretty definitive example of the never-ending craving for pizza, no matter where it can be gotten.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO