Joey Chestnut Just Ate 17 Pounds Of This Popular Appetizer

Applebee's is a chain restaurant to the point where, once you're inside, it may be difficult to remember whether you're in an Applebee's at all, as opposed to a Chili's or even a TGI Fridays. At least you won't mistake it for a Bennigan's, since those are pretty much gone by now. True to form for its essentially generic nature, Applebee's doesn't really have what you'd call a signature dish, unless you want to count those $1 margaritas. Of course, there's the standard range of bar snacks and appetizers available to help you soak up all the booze (not that there's much of it in those Dollaritas, as per Applebee's infamous drink-watering scandal). If you want something more substantial, Applebee's menu stretches so far as to cover chicken, pasta, salad, and, of course, "handcrafted burgers."
Comments / 0