ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Treasury Takes Aim at Cash Real Estate Buys

thebossmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaying in cash is a great way to get real estate sellers to accept your offer. They can close quickly without having to worry about whether the buyer has a bank loan approved. It can also be a great way to launder money, and that’s what has the Treasury Department concerned...

thebossmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Industrial real estate giant buys Triad property for $23.4 million

A major industrial real estate investment firm that specializes in last-mile distribution facilities has purchased a 304,200-square-foot Triad property. Dalfen Industrial of Dallas has purchased the Union Cross Distribution Center at 100 Enterprise Park Blvd. in Winston-Salem. According to Forsyth County records, Dalfen paid $23.8 million to seller to Winston-Salem's Silver Oak Properties LLC, managed by Bruce Brown, Henry Brown III and the Kathryn Brown Marital Trust.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Here’s how to buy digital real estate in the metaverse

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. As the digital land grab accelerates in the metaverse, you may be wondering how you can get in on the action. The metaverse refers to a handful of platforms on the internet that have...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Feds Plan Crackdown On Money Laundering In All-Cash Real Estate Deals

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is proposing a new strategy to address the threat of money laundering in all-cash transaction within the U.S. real estate. What Happened: FinCEN does not mandate the Bank Secrecy Act’s general recordkeeping and reporting requirements in all-cash real...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#The Treasury Department#The Associated Press#The White House
NBC Los Angeles

Treasury Wants to Crack Down on Shell Companies, Corruption With New Rule

Treasury will enact a rule early next year that requires shell companies to provide the department with the names, addresses and birthdays or the people who control the company. The new rule would crack down on criminals that use shell companies to hide illegal funds behind opaque corporate structures. "FinCEN...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
U.S. POLITICS
ingrams.com

Use of instant-buyer market increases among homeowners

Q3 saw a jump in use of iBuying services by homeowners compared to the previous quarter. Commonly known as instant buyers, iBuyers are home-buying and selling services that buy off-market homes directly from sellers, to then turn and sell on the open market. Fresh off a record-setting Q2 2021, the...
REAL ESTATE
New York Post

WH flags art market as money laundering haven amid Hunter Biden shows

The Biden administration raised some eyebrows Monday after it described the art and antiquities market as a hotbed of shady financial dealings — weeks after first son Hunter Biden’s work went on display in a Soho gallery. The warning from the White House was part of its “Strategy on Countering...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
AFP

US plans to crack down on shell companies

The US Treasury is moving to combat corruption, money laundering and tax evasion by shell companies by requiring firms disclose their ownership, according to proposed rules announced Tuesday. The proposal would create a database to record "beneficial owners" of all companies and many trusts, meaning anyone who owns 25 percent of a firm or can make decisions for the company, Treasury said.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspends share trading

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms, such as Kaisa and most notably Evergrande. Companies that had accrued huge debt to expand suddenly found the taps turned off and began struggling to complete projects, pay contractors and meet repayments. Kaisa, China's 27th-largest real estate firm but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.
REAL ESTATE
cobizmag.com

Surprising new data on America’s house-price-to-income ratio crisis

Colorado has enjoyed one of the hottest real estate markets in the U.S. over the past half decade, and that boom has only intensified in 2021. In fact, home values have averaged a staggering 20% appreciation across the state over the past 12 months. To put that into perspective, home values have averaged 3.9% appreciation annually since 2000.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Biden targets cash for homes deals in anti-corruption drive

The Biden administration wants to shed new light on transactions where people pay cash for houses as part of a broad anti-corruption drive being promoted at the U.S. Summit for Democracy, officials said. In June, President Joe Biden ordered officials to craft policies to thwart illegal activities. Their initial proposals...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million

Another Chinese property developer said Monday it had defaulted on a major bond repayment, citing liquidity problems amid a government crackdown on the debt-laden sector. China's real estate industry -- a key growth driver in the world's second-largest economy -- has cooled in recent months after Beijing tightened home buying rules and launched a regulatory assault on speculation. The moves have created headaches for several major developers, notably China Evergrande, the country's second-largest by volume that is weighed down by billions of dollars in debt. On Monday, Hong Kong-listed Sunshine 100 China Holdings said it had missed a Sunday deadline to make $179 million in principal and interest payments on a 10.5 percent bond.
REAL ESTATE
worldpropertyjournal.com

Biden Administration Looking to Double Lumber Tariffs Charged to U.S. Home Builders

It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
BUSINESS
Rogersville Review

Real Estate Tips: Does renting makes more sense than buying?﻿

The temptation to rent for folks who recently retired or will soon retire is understandable. The market’s hot. So, seizing the opportunity to take advantage of all that equity increase makes sense. Renting is OK in some cases. But the longer an early retiree rents, the riskier it becomes. Last...
HOUSE RENT
realtytimes.com

2022 Real Estate Market Predictions

It’s hard to believe we’re already approaching 2022, yet here we are. The new year has a lot of people planning for what’s ahead financially. As part of that, you could be wondering if you’re going to have a chance to buy a home next year after 2021 left few opportunities.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Consumer Group Warns Governors About BlackRock Retirement Funds Relying On Chinese Companies

A consumer group has sent letters to multiple governors warning them about their states’ pension funds relying on an investment corporation with strong ties to China. Consumer’s Research distributed a report to the top 10 states whose pension funds are invested in BlackRock, a multinational money management firm. It is the first foreign-owned company to receive a license to operate in China’s $3.5 trillion mutual fund industry, Forbes reported.
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. Treasury to unveil funding boost for minority lending next week

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris will announce significant new funding to boost lending to minority-owned businesses and low-income communities at a racial equity forum on Tuesday, a U.S. official said on Thursday. The administration of President Joe Biden plans to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy