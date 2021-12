Since Buick is now a crossover-only brand focusing on popular models like the Encore GX in the US, the Regal Sedan and its rugged TourX wagon sibling were discontinued for the 2020 model year. This makes sense to a degree since the Regal itself was actually a rebadged Opel Insignia. Opel was sold to Groupe PSA, which has in turn merged with FCA to create Stellantis. Still, in some markets, such as China, the Regal lives on, where it was recently refreshed for the 2021 model year. But what if the USA still received Opels as Buicks? Well, the new Opel Astra - which was closely related to the Verano in the US - has now spawned a Sports Tourer variant that shows us the wagon we could've had beneath the Regal TourX.

