Experts are calling for concern but advising against panic when it comes to the latest variant of COVID-19, omicron. It’s still too soon to tell what the omicron variant is capable of; it carries a number of mutations, which could impact how easily it spreads. It could take weeks to figure out just how infectious it really is, and if vaccines are effective against it. Scientists and doctors are working worldwide to find out more. The World Health Organization said there is no evidence yet that vaccines, tests and treatments are any less effective against this variant.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO