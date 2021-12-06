ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Hopkins University to open ‘pop-up’ ice rink Jan. 14

By Ed Gunts
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe outdoor tennis courts at Johns Hopkins University get little use in the winter, so administrators have decided to put them to another use. From Jan. 14 to Feb. 27, the Homewood Tennis Courts near Charles Street and University Parkway will become a “pop-up...

Ice rink to open on tennis courts

Ice rink to open on tennis courts

The University announced on plans to create an on-campus ice rink on Dec. 2. The ice rink, which will be available from Jan. 14 to Feb. 27, will be free for all participants. Located on the tennis courts adjacent to N. Charles Street, the pop-up ice rink and rental skates will be available to students and employees as well as to community members during special weekend hours. All users will be required to reserve 90-minute sessions through an online registration system that will become available in January.
Johns Hopkins University To Transform Homewood Tennis Courts Into Pop-Up Ice Rinks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For six weeks this winter, the tennis courts at Johns Hopkins University's Homewood campus will become a 6,000 square foot ice rink. The Johns Hopkins Ice Rink will have its grand opening Jan. 14 and run until Feb. 27. It's for the use of university students and employees, but there will be special weekend hours for anyone to come and skate.
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins University To Transform Homewood Tennis Courts Into Pop-Up Ice Rinks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For six weeks this winter, the tennis courts at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus will become a 6,000 square foot ice rink. The Johns Hopkins Ice Rink will have its grand opening Jan. 14 and run until Feb. 27. It’s for the use of university students and employees, but there will be special weekend hours for anyone to come and skate. It gets better: rental skates and entry will be free, the university said. Reservations for 90-minute sessions will be required, they will be made through an online portal in January. The rink will be run by Ice America, a California-based company that installs ice rinks year-round across the country. The university said more information on the rink will be available in the coming weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD

