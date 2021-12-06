Johns Hopkins University to open ‘pop-up’ ice rink Jan. 14

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For six weeks this winter, the tennis courts at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus will become a 6,000 square foot ice rink. The Johns Hopkins Ice Rink will have its grand opening Jan. 14 and run until Feb. 27. It’s for the use of university students and employees, but there will be special weekend hours for anyone to come and skate. It gets better: rental skates and entry will be free, the university said. Reservations for 90-minute sessions will be required, they will be made through an online portal in January. The rink will be run by Ice America, a California-based company that installs ice rinks year-round across the country. The university said more information on the rink will be available in the coming weeks.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO