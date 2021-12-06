ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia State Police ID Virginia Beach man fatally hit by 2 vehicles on I-81 exit ramp

By Mackenzie Moore
 1 day ago

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) identified a man killed in a Bristol crash and announced the two cars that hit him could not avoid the crash.

A VSP release states that Edward C. Henegar, 63, of Virginia Beach, was walking in the travel lane of the Interstate 81 Exit 5 ramp with his back turned to traffic when a 2015 Chrysler 200 left the interstate and hit him. Henegar was then hit again by a 2013 Lexus.

Henegar died at the scene.

VSP stated he was not wearing any reflective gear at the time of the incident, and no charges were placed.

VB police swear in two new four-legged ‘paw’lice officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Chief Paul Neudigate swore in two new members of the Virginia Beach Police Department – Simba and Geo. The two four-legged ‘paw’lice officers will work with trained handlers to help deal with trauma and mental health concerns in the community. Simba, a two-year-old Golden Retriever, will be working alongside […]
