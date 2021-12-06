ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City releases agenda for delegation meeting

Frederick’s mayor and aldermen will meet with the Frederick County delegation to the General Assembly on Dec. 13 to discuss the city’s legislative priorities ahead of the legislature’s session in January.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and will be carried on the city’s Channel 99 cable channel and streamed at Channel 99 Online.

Topics will include transportation infrastructure and policy, capital funding, health care, economic inclusion and climate solutions.

Comments can be provided during the meeting by calling 301-600-1213, and e-comments can be submitted at frederickmd.gov/ecomment.

The General Assembly’s session will convene in Annapolis on Jan. 12.

— Ryan Marshall

