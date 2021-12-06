The Global State of Women: WPS Index Documents Women’s Status Around the World

In Laos, Nalylor witnessed many traditional practices in her community that were unfair for women and girls. During her university studies, she participated in a social work training supported by the Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues (S/GWI). Upon reflection of her experience, Nalylor said, “As we talked about gender-based violence, I realized that even though I saw a lot of issues happening in my own village, I never knew it was ‘violence.’” Information from S/GWI’s Comprehensive Gender-Based Violence Global Prevention and Response Initiative training and an internship program helped Nalylor facilitate sessions and important discussions in her family and community to change perceptions about gender-based violence (GBV). This is just one example of the Department of State’s many efforts aimed at enhancing survivor-centered efforts to prevent and respond to GBV.

