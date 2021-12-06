ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Global State of Women: WPS Index Documents Women’s Status Around the World

By Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security
Cover picture for the articleThe Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index from Georgetown University provides a simple ranking and comprehensive picture of women’s inclusion, access to justice and security in 170 countries. How do we measure women’s wellbeing?. The WPS Index tracks 11 indicators—ranging from women’s employment to intimate partner violence to sexist...

U.S. Department of State

Women and Girls Around the World Deserve to Live Without Fear of Violence

In Laos, Nalylor witnessed many traditional practices in her community that were unfair for women and girls. During her university studies, she participated in a social work training supported by the Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues (S/GWI). Upon reflection of her experience, Nalylor said, “As we talked about gender-based violence, I realized that even though I saw a lot of issues happening in my own village, I never knew it was ‘violence.’” Information from S/GWI’s Comprehensive Gender-Based Violence Global Prevention and Response Initiative training and an internship program helped Nalylor facilitate sessions and important discussions in her family and community to change perceptions about gender-based violence (GBV). This is just one example of the Department of State’s many efforts aimed at enhancing survivor-centered efforts to prevent and respond to GBV.
IMMIGRATION
“Tracking the Backlash”: Feminist Investigative Journalists Uncover Organized Opposition to Reproductive Rights

OpenDemocracy’s “Tracking the Backlash” investigative journalism program uncovers the organized opposition to sexual and reproductive rights from the religious right and other ‘anti-gender’ movements. The United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, observed between November 25 through December 10, sheds a light on the rising violence against women...
ADVOCACY
Four Years After #MeToo, We Need a Movement Led by Women of the Global South

Around the world and within the U.S., women workers are some of the most marginalized women in the world. Too many still can’t share their #MeToo stories out of fear. There was a narrow hallway at my old job where my manager would stand, arms folded, and wait for female employees to walk by. For those of us who were undocumented, this hallway was a gauntlet of unwanted physical contact. I didn’t want to speak up. Getting this fast-food job without a valid ID was hard enough, and there was always the threat of deportation.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Ethiopia government claims recapture of key towns

Ethiopia's government said Monday it had recaptured two strategic towns from rebel fighters, the latest in a rapid series of battlefield victories claimed by forces loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter late Monday that rebel forces had left towns including Kombolcha and Dessie "as part of our plan".
POLITICS
