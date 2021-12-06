Shortage Of Large Tubs Holding Up Cream Cheese Shipments Citywide

Supply Chain Issues Have Claimed a New Victim , Your Breakfast. Ridgewood NJ, Recently there has been some debate over the reopening of Bagelicious in Ridgewood after an April 2020 fire destroyed the original shop. The Ridgewood blog has received word from sources in New York City that supply chain issues have claimed a new victim , breakfast. Bagel shop owners from New York City to the Carolinas are struggling to find cream cheese and fear the supply shortage could continue leaving bagels high and dry, per The New York Times.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO