Shortage Of Large Tubs Holding Up Cream Cheese Shipments Citywide

Given the current obsession with plant-based cooking, cheese might seem like a food in decline. But curd consumption has risen 19% in the past decade, according to recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service. It’s the main catalyst of per capita dairy consumption. Last year was great for the dairy case, as sales increased $7 billion from a year earlier to $61 billion, according to Madison, Wisconsin-based International Dairy Deli Bakery Association.
