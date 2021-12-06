ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortage Of Large Tubs Holding Up Cream Cheese Shipments Citywide

Cover picture for the articleWhere's the cream cheese? There's an apparent...

iheart.com

Bagels, Beware: Signs Of A Mass. Cream Cheese Shortage Loom

NORWOOD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The latest symptom of a broken supply chain could take away your breakfast. The looming possibility of a cream cheese shortage is affecting Massachusetts, especially at restaurants. Perry Makarios, the owner of SPoT! Bagel in Norwood, said the restaurant usually goes through 1,500 pounds of the stuff in an average week. He said his suppliers recently began giving him unfilled orders.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bay News 9

Cream cheese shortage hits NYC bagel shops amid supply chain issues

NEW YORK — Yet another industry is being impacted by supply chain issues, and this one hits particularly close to home for New Yorkers. A fresh bagel with cream cheese is a New York City staple, but bagel shop patrons might run into some issues getting the latter half of the combo. Outposts across the five boroughs report that they are having trouble restocking cream cheese.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PhillyBite

The National Cream Cheese Shortage Hits NYC Delis

Bagel Industry Affected by National Cream Cheese Shortage. In a recent report, the Associated Press reported that there are already shortages of the coveted cheese, and according to the Associated Press, the cream cheese shortage has been linked to increased demand for Philadelphia Cream-branded products. During the pandemic, Americans have been eating more at home, which has affected the supply chain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Upper West Bagel Shops Face Cream Cheese Shortage

Upper West Side, we have a problem. In October, we ranked the five best bagel spots on the Upper West Side and now two of them, Absolute Bagels and Zabar’s, are facing a cream cheese shortage due to supply chain issues, as reported by the New York Times. Absolute Bagels...
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
People

Cream Cheese Shortage Threatens N.Y.C. Delis: 'Sunday Bagels Are Sacred'

The latest supply chain problem is hitting New Yorkers hard. New York City is experiencing a shortage of cream cheese, impacting the area's beloved bagel shops, according to The New York Times. Dairy manufacturers are reportedly having difficulty filling orders of unprocessed and unwhipped cream cheese, which N.Y.C. bagel shops typically use as a foundation for creating their own cream cheese flavors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Panicked New York bagel shop owners are hoarding cream cheese and crossing state lines for supply as dairy companies struggle against supply chain crisis

New York City bagel shops are experiencing a shortage of cream cheese due to heightened demand and supply chain constraints. Several store owners told the New York Times they've started hoarding cream cheese or driving to New Jersey for supply. The schmear is the latest consumer product to be hit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theridgewoodblog.net

Cream Cheese Shortage Hits Bergen County !

Supply Chain Issues Have Claimed a New Victim , Your Breakfast. Ridgewood NJ, Recently there has been some debate over the reopening of Bagelicious in Ridgewood after an April 2020 fire destroyed the original shop. The Ridgewood blog has received word from sources in New York City that supply chain issues have claimed a new victim , breakfast. Bagel shop owners from New York City to the Carolinas are struggling to find cream cheese and fear the supply shortage could continue leaving bagels high and dry, per The New York Times.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
